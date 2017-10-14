‘Sweet Virginia’ Trailer: Jon Bernthal and Christopher Abbott Are Like Rolling Stones in Tribeca Standout — Watch

Imogen Poots and Rosemarie DeWitt co-star.

IFC Films has released the trailer for “Sweet Virginia,” Jamie M. Dagg’s thriller starring Jon Bernthal and Christopher Abbott. Taking its name from a Rolling Stones song, the film was written by Benjamin and Paul China. Avail yourself of the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “A mysterious stranger sends shockwaves through a close-knit community in this nerve-jangling slice of raw suspense. In the wake of a triple murder that leaves the residents of a remote Alaskan outpost on edge, tightly wound drifter Elwood (Abbott) checks into a motel run by Sam (Bernthal), a former rodeo champion whose imposing physical presence conceals a troubled soul. Bound together by their outsider status, the two men strike up an uneasy friendship — a dangerous association that will set off a new wave of violence and unleash Sam’s darkest demons. Driven by tour de force performances from Christopher Abbott and Jon Bernthal, this precision crafted thriller pulses with an air of quivering dread.”

Imogen Poots and Rosemarie DeWitt co-star in the film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. IFC will release it in theaters on November 17.