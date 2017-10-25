SYFY’s Horror Anthology Hit ‘Channel Zero’ Reveals Its Bloody Next Title — Watch

It's not "Channel Zero: Unicorns and Puppies and Fun, Fluffy Stuff," that's for sure.

As SYFY wraps up its latest installment of its horror anthology hit “Channel Zero” with tonight’s finale of “Channel Zero: No-End House,” the creative and gruesome series is already looking forward to its next installment. In preparation for a third season, “Channel Zero” has now unveiled its newest series title, and one that promises to be about as bloody as it gets.

The latest installment will be titled “Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block,” a snappy (and scary) moniker that has already gotten a decidedly bloody treatment, thanks to a brand new teaser video, which you can see below. The third season of the series will roll out in early 2018. Creator Nick Antosca is set to return as executive producer, show runner, and writer, alongside executive producer Max Landis, and director Arkasha Stevenson.

Per an official release from SYFY, this new installment is inspired by a Creepypasta tale (of course) written by Kerry Hammond and entitled “Search and Rescue Woods.” The new season will tell “the story of a young woman named Alice (Olivia Luccardi, ‘It Follows’) who moves to a new city and learns about a series of disappearances that may be connected to a baffling rumor about mysterious staircases in the city’s worst neighborhoods. With help from her sister, they discover that something is preying on the city’s residents.”

The new season boasts an impressive cast, including Holland Roden as Alice’s sister Zoe (billed as “a sharp, tough young woman whose struggles with mental illness have worn her down over the years”), Rutger Hauer as meatpacking magnate Joseph Peach, Brandon Scott as a local young cop, and beloved indie star Krisha Fairchild as a retired journalist who rents the sisters part of her own house.

Check out the (appropriately enough) super-creepy teaser trailer for the new season of “Channel Zero” below.

