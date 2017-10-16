‘The Alienist’ Trailer: TNT’s 19th Century Serial Killer Show Looks Like a Gorgeous ‘CSI: Gilded Age’

The 1890s-set New York crime series, starring Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning, and Luke Evans, will premiere on January 22.

After a weekend when “Mindhunter” was the buzz of TV fandom, TNT is throwing its hat into the serial killer drama ring with “The Alienist.” The network has released their latest look at their newest series (well, as long as you’re not counting the promos during the weekend’s baseball playoff games) and it seems as sumptuous as it is unsettling.

Daniel Bruhl, Dakota Fanning, and Luke Evans star in the 1890s-set New York story about the fledgling work of criminal psychology in the big city. Bruhl stars as Laszlo Kreizler, a psychologist, who teams with a local newspaper employee (Evans) and a police secretary (Fanning) who begin to conduct some covert operations to catch the perpetrator behind a series of grisly killings. (And remember, the important question isn’t “what” or “who,” but “WHY.”)

For good measure (and as catnip for presidential biographers), the series will also feature an appearance from a pre-VP Teddy Roosevelt (played by Brian Geraghty). And if you happen to still be mourning “Bones” going off the air, it looks like this may have a few teams to sate your appetite.

Cary Fukunaga serves as an executive producer on the series, while “Black Mirror” director Jakob Verbruggen is behind the camera here as well. In addition to the starring trio, Ted Levine and Q’orianka Kilcher are also set to appear as part of the cast. “The Alienist” is based on a series of Kreizler-led novels written by Caleb Carr, the first of which was published in 1994.

Check out a new look at snow-drifted, murderous, turn-of-the-century New York streets below:

“The Alienist” premieres January 22, 2018 on TNT.

