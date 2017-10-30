‘The Blair Witch Project’ TV Show in the Works, Says Eduardo Sánchez

Third time's the charm.

Because the third time’s the charm, a new attempt at making a follow-up to “The Blair Witch Project” is in the works — this time on TV. As both 2000’s “Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2” and last year’s “Blair Witch” proved to be disappointments, this small-screen venture both does and does not have to contend with high expectations. Eduardo Sánchez, who co-directed the original film, revealed the plans on the Diminishing Returns podcast.

“For us, it’s a very natural thing to go and say, ‘Hey, let’s do a frickin’ Blair Witch show,'” he said, adding that “you can say it’s from the original creators and we can bring in a whole bunch of interesting directors to direct episodes.” Sánchez and Daniel Myric effectively launched the found-footage genre as we know it today with 1999’s “The Blair Witch Project,” which had a production budget of just $60,000 and went on to make nearly $250 million worldwide.

“I think that the idea of a ‘Blair Witch’ anthology has always been very — just a really interesting thing,” continued Sánchez. “You’re close. You’re in the ballpark. You know, and I think it might be one of those things that might be — you know — the more you think about it, you’re like, ‘That might be the perfect…a TV show.’ You know? So, we’ll see what happens, but I think that’s the next big thing for ‘Blair Witch.’ Probably TV.” (via ScreenRant)