‘The Chi’ Trailer: Lena Waithe Explores the South Side of Chicago With the Help of a ‘Moonlight’ Star — Watch

“Dope” helmer Rick Famuyiwa directs the new series.

Showtime has released the teaser trailer for “The Chi,” a new drama series from recent Emmy winner Lena Waithe (“Master of None”) and Common. Waithe wrote, produced, and stars in the show, which takes place in (you guessed it) Chicago. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “On Chicago’s south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences.”

Waithe, Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Jason Mitchell, Sonja Sohn, Alex R. Hibbert, and Jahking Guillory star in the show, which is being directed by “Dope” and “Confirmation” helmer Rick Famuyiwa. “The Chi” will premiere on Showtime on January 7 of next year.