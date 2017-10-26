Rob Zombie Is Bringing ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ Back From the Dead, Possibly as a Prequel

They're as free as a bird now.

The Devil’s Rejects aren’t exactly living up to their name, as Rob Zombie plans to continue their story. Bloody Disgusting has confirmed that the horror-inclined filmmaker will make a trilogy of the saga that began with “House of 1000 Corpses,” Zombie’s directorial debut; how he plans to do that remains a mystery, as (spoiler alert) “The Devil’s Rejects” ended with the eponymous clan of killers dead.

BD notes that, “while we don’t know any of the story details, we’re expecting it to be another spinoff or possibly a prequel, being that the Firefly family is presumed dead.” In the 12 years since “Rejects” was released, Zombie has directed two “Halloween” movies, “The Lords of Salem,” and last year’s “31.”

Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Sheri Moon Zombie, Ken Foree, Matthew McGrory, Lew Temple, and William Forsythe starred in the film, which earned $19 million against a budget of $7 million.