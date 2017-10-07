‘The Foreigner’ Soundtrack: Listen to an Exclusive Track From Cliff Martinez’s Score

"I Wouldn't Count On It" is his latest work.

Cliff Martinez is as consistent as he is prolific. The composer has scored everything from “The Neon Demon” and “The Knick” to “War Dogs” and “Rough Night” in the last few years; he most recently handled the music for the Jackie Chan thriller “The Foreigner.” IndieWire can exclusively premiere the new track “I Wouldn’t Count On It.” Listen below.

Anyone familiar with Martinez’s electronic soundscapes will instantly recognize his distinct vibe, which vacillates between hypnotic and unsettling. “The Foreigner” is is based on Stephen Leather’s novel “The Chinaman” and stars Chan as a restaurateur who sets out on a quest for vengeance after his daughter is killed in an IRA attack.

Martin Campbell (“Casino Royale,” “GoldenEye,” “Vertical Limit”) directed the film, which also stars Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Michael McElhatton, and Liu Tao. STX will release “The Foreigner” in theaters next Friday, October 13.