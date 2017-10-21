‘The Good Doctor’ Is Now Bigger Than ‘NCIS’ and ‘This Is Us,’ By a Hair — Ratings Watch

The Freddie Highmore medical drama is doing pretty, pretty good. Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Oct. 15, 2017.

The Nielsen “Doctor” is in. After three weeks of the new season, the ABC drama “The Good Doctor” appears to be a bonafide hit for the network.

According to the latest Nielsen data covering three days’ worth of time-shifting (including DVR and video on demand viewing), “The Good Doctor” is averaging 16.42 million viewers — making it not just TV’s most-watched new drama, but TV’s most-watched drama, period. That’s because after three weeks, “The Good Doctor” is just a smidge above CBS’ perennial powerhouse “NCIS” (16.35 million) and NBC’s emotional juggernaut “This Is Us” (16.19 million).

The show, starring Freddie Highmore as a high-functioning autistic physician, is also the fall’s No. 1 freshman drama and top-rated 10 p.m. series among Adults 18-49 (3.7 rating).

David Shore executive produces “The Good Doctor,” which is based on a South Korean format, and also stars Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, and Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki. The series’ uplifting concept, just like last year’s breakout “This Is Us,” has been credited for some of its success. With the darkness of real-life headlines dominating public thought, “The Good Doctor” provides a bit of an escape for viewers (and also fits well with lead-in “Dancing with the Stars”).

Meanwhile, the third week of the new season (Oct. 9-15) saw the usual solid numbers for baseball playoffs and weekly NFL games. “The Big Bang Theory” was once again the leader with all viewers (16.8 million).

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Oct. 15, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD RATING WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY RATING 1 NFL Sunday Night Football: Giants vs. Broncos NBC 5.6 5.6 2 NFL Thursday Night Football: Eagles vs. Panthers CBS/NFL 4.6 4.6 3 This Is Us NBC 4.3 2.8 4 The Big Bang Theory CBS 4.1 2.9 5 NFL Monday Night Football: Vikings vs. Bears ESPN 3.8 3.7 6 The Good Doctor ABC 3.6 2.0 7 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 3.2 2.1 8 The Voice (Monday) NBC Will & Grace NBC 2.9 2.9 2.4 1.8 10 The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 2.8 2.4 11 Empire Fox Modern Family ABC 2.7 2.7 2.0 1.8 13 60 Minutes CBS 2.3 2.3 14 Survivor CBS MLB AL Division Series: Yankees vs. Indians (Oct. 11) FS1 2.2 2.2 1.7 2.2 16 The Gifted Fox Scandal ABC The Goldbergs ABC American Housewife ABC Chicago PD NBC MLB NL Division Series: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks (Oct. 12) TBS MLB NLCS: Dodgers vs. Cubs (Oct. 15) TBS 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.2 1.2 1.5 1.4 1.2 2.0 1.9 23 The Orville Fox Star Fox The Middle ABC NCIS CBS Criminal Minds CBS American Horror Story: Cult FX Law & Order: SVU NBC Chicago Fire NBC 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.0 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.1 1.0 1.2 1.1

Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Oct. 15, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY 1 The Big Bang Theory CBS 16.82 13.14 2 NCIS CBS

16.40 13.61 3 The Good Doctor ABC 16.31 10.69 4 NFL Sunday Night Football: Giants vs. Broncos NBC 16.22 16.16 5 This Is Us NBC 15.33 11.02 6 NFL Thursday Night Football: Eagles vs. Panthers CBS/NFL

14.70 14.60 7 Bull CBS 13.92 11.26 8 60 Minutes CBS 13.86 13.34 9 The Voice (Monday) NBC 12.71 10.91 10 The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 12.62 11.09 11 Blue Bloods CBS 12.47 8.98 12 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 11.94 9.52 13 Hawai’i Five-0 CBS 10.90 8.52 14 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 10.87 8.65 15 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 10.73 8.08 16 Dancing with the Stars ABC 10.69 9.25 17 Seal Team CBS 10.44 8.02 18 NFL Monday Night Football: Vikings vs. Bears ESPN 10.40 10.36 19 Survivor CBS 9.71 8.03 20 Will & Grace NBC 9.70 6.16 21 Wisdom of the Crowd CBS 9.28 8.04 22 Chicago Fire NBC 9.27 6.16 23 Chicago PD NBC 9.25 6.07 24 Madam Secretary CBS 8.94 6.36 25 Criminal Minds CBS 8.82 5.87

Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Oct. 9-15, 2017:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 This Is Us NBC 2 Game of Thrones

HBO 3 The Good Doctor ABC 4 Will & Grace NBC 5 American Horror Story: Cult FX 6 Outlander

Starz 7 Curb Your Enthusiasm HBO 8 Rick and Morty Adult Swim 9 The Big Bang Theory CBS 10 The Simpsons Fox/FXX 11 Ray Donovan Showtime 12 The Voice NBC 13 Empire Fox 14 The Gifted Fox 15 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 16 The Orville Fox 17 Designated Survivor ABC 18 The Deuce HBO 19 Teen Mom 2 MTV 20 Chrisley Knows Best USA

