The doctor is in. Colin Farrell plays a surgeon in “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” his second consecutive collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos after “The Lobster”; not unlike that film’s spirit-animal quiz, a new website allows you to self-diagnose using a WebMD-like tool. See what’s wrong with you here.

One potential diagnosis is paranoia: “Your mistrust of others is irrational and unnecessary,” read the results. “Administer injections to cure the delusion that anyone cares enough to conspire against you.” If you’d like a second opinion, you can focus on a different body part and/or respond to the queries differently.

You might also have nihilistic rage, in which case “your anger at life’s apparent meaninglessness is futile. Take two every day to lower your temper, but nothing can cure your overall shitty demeanor.”

Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Alicia Silverstone, and Bill Camp co-star in the film, which Lanthimos co-wrote with his usual screenwriting partner Efthymis Filippou. A24 will release “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” in theaters next Friday, October 20.