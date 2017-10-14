‘The Night Shift’ Canceled by NBC After Four Seasons

The summer series, which ended in August, had perhaps the most over-the-top marketing images for a medical drama ever.

The show with perhaps the best key art (or at least, the cheesiest) in all of television is coming to an end. “The Night Shift” won’t be back for a fifth season, NBC announced Friday.

“We want to thank our amazing creators and executive producers, Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah, for their dedication and stellar work; a cast and crew that were second to none; and the city of Albuquerque, N.M., which graciously opened its arms to us,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “For four seasons ‘The Night Shift’ gave audiences a window to heroic doctors, nurses and all-star medical workers who never hesitated to give their blood, sweat and time to help those most in need.”

The medical drama, which premiered in May 2014, ran as a summer series for most of its run, except for Season 2, which ran in spring 2015. All together, 45 episodes were produced of “The Night Shift,” with the most recent season running for 10 episodes.

But “The Night Shift” was hit with bigger erosion this year, ending its run on Aug. 31 with 4.4 million viewers.

The series, from Sony Pictures TV, earned praise for its depiction of the military and military vets. “The Night Shift” centered on the lives of the staffers that populated a San Antonio hospital, and starred Eoin Macken, Jill Flint, Brendan Fehr, Robert Bailey Jr., JR Lemon, Tanaya Beatty and Scott Wolf.

Other great moments in the show’s key art history:

NBC

NBC