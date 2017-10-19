‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Confirms Release Date With New Trailer That Promises to Reveal ‘The Truth’ — Watch

The next Marvel installment will come to Netflix in November.

Marvel’s sixth Netflix series, “The Punisher,” has been scheduled to premiere on November 17. The series is based on the Marvel Comics character, whose MO for vigilante justice involves an intense amount of guns and plenty of vendettas.

A New York Comic-Con event featuring “The Punisher” was originally planned for earlier in the month before being canceled following the tragic mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1.

“The Punisher,” a spin-off from Season 2 of “Daredevil,” “The Punisher” details the life of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), a former U.S. Marine Captain who came out blazing after the murder of his wife and child. Then, Castle emblazoned the symbol of a death’s head on his body armor and waged a one-man war upon crime as the Punisher.

The action-packed series begins while his family is alive and well, but quickly takes a bloody turn. The drama follows Castle on his plight to avenge his family, but soon uncovers a government conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. As The Punisher, Castle must not only bring justice to his family, but discover the truth about the injustices plaguing the city.

The cast also includes Ebon Mass-Bachrach, Deborah Ann Woll, Ben Barnes, and Paul Schulze. “The Punisher” is executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot (“Hannibal”), Jim Chory (“Marvel’s The Defenders”), and Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s The Defenders”), who also serves as Marvel’s Head of Television.

Watch the newest trailer for “The Punisher” below and watch the series on Netflix Friday, November 17: