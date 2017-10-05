‘The Star’: Trailer Puts Animal Spin on First Christmas Story

With the launch of "The Star" trailer, Sony Pictures Animation pins its holiday hopes on kid-friendly, animal hijinks.

Sony Pictures Animation, which has fallen on hard times in recent years, and failed to ignite the box office with “The Emoji Movie,” is pinning its holiday hopes on “The Star” (November 17), a retelling of the first Christmas from the point of view of the animals who become accidental heroes.

The first trailer launched Wednesday with an emphasis on physical hijinks and the diverse star power of voice actors Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Anthony Anderson, Aidy Bryant, Ving Rhames, Gabriel Iglesias, Patricia Heaton, Kristin Chenoweth, Christopher Plummer, Tracy Morgan, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey.

Sony Pictures Animation

The story revolves around Bo, the donkey (Yeun), Leah the horse (Clarkson), Ruth the sheep (Bryant), and Dave the dove (Key) stumbling into “The Greatest Story Ever Told” with some wisecracking camels and stable animals.

Directed by Timothy Reckart (the Oscar-nominated short, “Head Over Heels”), but outsourced to Cinesite Studios, there’s only a hint of charm and beauty. Let’s hope this isn’t a missed opportunity for Reckart’s feature debut, since he showed so much promise in his stop-motion short about a bittersweet, upside down marriage.

