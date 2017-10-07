‘The Tick’ Season One, Part Two Teaser: Everyone’s Looking for Arthur — Watch

For the third time, “The Tick” is on TV . Amazon Prime brought the comic superhero back earlier this year, and the second half of the show’s first season is set to premiere early next year. Unless you’re a Patrick Warburton purist who refuses to give this latest iteration a chance, avail yourself of the new trailer below.

Here’s the unusually long synopsis:

“In a workaday world where superheroes fly among us, mild-mannered accountant Arthur Everest (Griffin Newman) suspects The City is controlled by a fabled villain known as The Terror (Jackie Earle Haley), despite evidence of The Terror’s death 15 years ago. Arthur has a traumatic connection with The Terror, whose movements he has obsessively tracked since childhood. Arthur’s sister, Dot (Valorie Curry), is a paramedic who dotes on her brother but also provides a sibling’s tough love. The more he talks about super-villain super-conspiracies, the more she warns him to ‘keep it real.’

“Fate soon brings Arthur together with a tall, verbally adroit muscleman with superpowers and a mysterious past: The Tick (Peter Serafinowicz. As they investigate the mystery surrounding The Terror, they draw attention from the electrifying enigma known as Miss Lint and a hyper-violent vigilante named Overkill, confronting the complexity of the struggle between good and evil. THE TICK, bursting with relentlessly original storylines and quotable dialogue, shows what a blast crusading for truth and justice can be. Our culture is now awash with self-serious mythologies and grimly determined, interchangeable characters filling not just franchises but entire universes. The time has come for THE TICK.”