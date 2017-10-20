‘The Walking Dead’: AMC Launches Online Campaign to Make Season 8 Available on Hulu

The first seven seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.

If AMC has your email address, you might have gotten a strange message on Thursday evening, warning you that if you want to watch “The Walking Dead” this Sunday night, you can watch it “everywhere” — except Hulu.



The message came with a link to the website wheretowatchtwd.com, but the site is not a viewing guide to your options for the upcoming Season 8 premiere (which also happens to be the 100th episode). Instead, it’s a form asking Hulu customers to enter their information: “To ensure you don’t miss the new season of the biggest show on TV, let Hulu know you want The Walking Dead!”

There is precedent for AMC shows to be available on Hulu, thanks to a licensing deal made in 2015 — currently available on the service are 2016’s “Feed the Beast,” Season 1 of “Preacher,” and the first two seasons of “Fear the Walking Dead” (in both English and Spanish).

But in the United States, “The Walking Dead” Seasons 1-7 are currently available on Netflix; in fact, Season 7 was only added back in September. Meanwhile, episodes of Season 8 at this point will only be available on AMC platforms.

If this feels somewhat familiar, there’s a reason: AMC has often put “The Walking Dead” at the center of campaigns about the network’s availability, such as when it faced disputes with Dish Network in 2012 and DirecTV in 2014. But in the modern TV landscape, when more and more shows are parceled out across streaming services, this may become the new normal. What’s going on behind the scenes is unclear, but by creating this campaign, AMC has clearly made its desire for “The Walking Dead” to join its spinoff series on Hulu in some capacity.

IndieWire has reached out to AMC and Hulu for comment, and will update this story accordingly. “The Walking Dead” premieres Sunday, October 22 on AMC (and, it’s true for now, not on Hulu).