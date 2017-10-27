You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Walking Dead’ Zombies Still Have Legs, But Miss a Step As ‘The Good Doctor’ Takes a Bite — Ratings Watch

It's ratings erosion, not Negan, that is the real enemy of Rick, Michonne and their crew. Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Oct. 22, 2017.

6 mins ago

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Danai Gurira as Michonne - The Walking Dead _ Season 8, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Danai Gurira as Michonne 

Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead” remains far, far away from the ratings graveyard. The show’s Season 8 opener, which also doubled as its landmark 100th episode, was the week’s top-rated program among adults 18-49, even leapfrogging over NFL football.

But without the benefit of a major cliffhanger like last season, AMC’s “Dead” plunged from last year’s opener (when [it’s been a year, but spoiler alert nonetheless] Glenn and Abraham were brutally murdered on screen). With three days of DVR and video-on-demand usage included, “The Walking Dead” posted a 6.8 rating in live+3 ratings among adults 18-49 this past Sunday (down from 10.8 last year) and attracted 15 million viewers (down from 20.8 million viewers).

In live viewership, “The Walking Dead” dipped to its lowest-rated premiere since Season 3. The show’s erosion allowed a very different kind of drama to surpass it in total viewers: ABC’s surging “The Good Doctor,” which jumped 52 percent in viewers (from 10.6 million to 16.1 million) after three days of time-shifted playback, compared to “The Walking Dead’s” 31 percent (11.5 million to 15 million). That made “The Good Doctor” the week’s most-watched drama, and just 400,000 viewers behind the week’s most-watched scripted series, CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory.”

The dip also impacted companion series “Talking Dead,” which averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 (vs. 4.2 last year) and 5.7 million viewers (compared to 8.7 million in 2016).

On the bright side, “The Walking Dead” season 8 premiere represented the sixth year in a row that the show opened at No. 1, the network noted. According to AMC, an additional 1.4 million views of the premiere were viewd across all AMC digital platforms and Xfinity within the first three days of air.

“There are only a precious few television programs that can deliver urgent viewing and large, diverse audiences. One hundred episodes after Rick first met Morgan, ‘The Walking Dead’ continues to do both.” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios.

Meanwhile, the fourth week of the new season (Oct. 16-22) saw major league football, baseball and basketball all make it into the top 25 (college football as well). And in Xfinity’s VOD ranker, The CW’s “Riverdale” creeped on to the list for the first time.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Oct. 22, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

RATING

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

RATING

1

The Walking Dead AMC 

6.8

5.0

2

NFL Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Falcons NBC

6.6

6.5

3

NFL Thursday Night Football: Raiders vs. Chiefs CBS/NFL

  4.6

4.5

4

This Is Us NBC

4.5

2.9

5

The Big Bang Theory CBS

4.0

2.8

6

The Good Doctor ABC

3.6

2.0

7

NFL Monday Night Football: Titans vs. Colts ESPN  

Will & Grace NBC 

2.9

2.9

2.9

1.7

9

The Voice (Monday) NBC

2.8

2.4

10

MLB AL Championship Game 7: Astros vs. Yankees FS1

2.7

2.7

11

Modern Family ABC

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

NBA Basketball: Cavaliers vs. Celtics TNT

2.6

2.6

2.6

1.7

2.2

2.5

14

Empire Fox

60 Minutes CBS

2.5

2.5

1.8

2.4

16

Talking Dead AMC

2.4

2.1

17

Survivor CBS

2.3

1.8

18

Saturday Night Football: Michigan vs. Penn State ABC

The Walking Dead (Repeat) AMC

MLB AL Championship Game 6: Astros vs. Yankees FS1

American Horror Story: Cult FX

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

2.1

1.9

2.1

2.1

22

The Simpsons Fox

The Goldbergs ABC

MLB NL Championship Game 5: Dodgers vs. Cubs TBS

NBA Basketball: Warriors vs. Rockets TNT

2.0

2.0

2.0

2.0

1.6

1.5

2.0

1.9
Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Oct. 22, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

1

NFL Sunday Night Football: Patriots vs. Falcons NBC

19.36

19.25

2

The Big Bang Theory CBS

16.52

13.08

3

The Good Doctor ABC

  16.09

10.60

4

NCIS CBS

15.84

12.85

5

60 Minutes CBS

  15.07

14.58

6

The Walking Dead AMC

15.05

11.46

7

This Is Us NBC

15.04

10.65

8

NFL Thursday Night Football: Raiders vs. Chiefs CBS/NFL

14.49

14.39

9

Bull CBS

13.23

10.49

10

Blue Bloods CBS

12.63

9.08 

11

NCIS: New Orleans CBS

12.47

9.54

12

The Voice (Monday) NBC

11.98

10.37

13

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

11.48

10.03
 14

Hawai’i Five-0 CBS 

11.09

8.67

15

Dancing with the Stars ABC

10.90

9.58

16

NCIS: Los Angeles CBS

10.49

8.19

17

MLB AL Championship Game 7: Astros vs. Yankees FS1

10.00

9.96

18

Survivor CBS

9.72

8.13

19

Will & Grace NBC

9.64

6.69

20

Seal Team CBS

9.61

7.12

21

Chicago Fire NBC

9.40

6.35

22

Chicago PD NBC 

9.03

5.79

23

Wisdom of the Crowd CBS 

8.99

7.70

24

Criminal Minds CBS 

8.96

5.95

25

Madam Secretary CBS 

8.92

6.43
Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

 

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Oct. 16-22, 2017:

RANK

SHOW

NETWORK

1

This Is Us

NBC

2

Game of Thrones

HBO

3

The Good Doctor 

  ABC

4

Will & Grace

NBC

5

Outlander

  Starz

6

American Horror Story: Cult

FX

7

Curb Your Enthusiasm

  HBO

8

The Big Bang Theory

CBS

9

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim

10

The Simpsons

Fox/FXX

11

Ray Donovan

Showtime

12

Empire

Fox

13

The Voice

NBC

14

The Gifted

Fox

15

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

VH1

16

The Deuce

HBO

17

  Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

NBC

18

Teen Mom 2

MTV

19

Chrisley Knows Best

USA

20

Riverdale

The CW

