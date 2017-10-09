The Weinstein Company Will Remove ‘Toxic’ Harvey Weinstein Name From Credits and Explore New Company Name

In the wake of scores of sexual harassment and abuse allegations waged at its founder, the embattled indie studio is looking to move forward, if in name only.

It’s the Weinstein Company — for now. Deadline reports that, in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual assault and harassment waged against founder Harvey Weinstein (enough to get him fired from his own company over the weekend). TWC will remove his name from all of the company’s current TV series. In addition to that move, the production outfit is reportedly looking to explore a new name and fresh branding for the company as a whole.

The outlet reports that the move is “underway to remove Weinstein’s name from all of the company’s TV series, on which he had served as an executive producer,” and the same step “is expected to be taken on movie releases.” Sources reported that TWC has been reaching directly out to networks and producers with the news that Weinstein’s name will be “scrubbed” from applicable credits.

Deadline adds that “the move was prompted by strong reaction from TV executives and creative auspices involved in TWC series who wanted to distance their projects from Weinstein” after the New York Times published their expose of Weinstein on Thursday of last week.

The first effected series will be the Weinstein-produced “Project Runway,” a new episode of which is set to bow on Lifetime this Wednesday. Other series that will be impacted include “Six” and “Scream,” plus upcoming newbies like “Waco” and “Yellowstone.” At Amazon, TWC is signed on as co-financier of both David O. Russell’s upcoming series and Matthew Weiner’s “The Romanoffs,” though Deadline notes that “the company has not come through with any financing as of yet.” Should it, Weinstein’s name will not appear on either one.

Despite the upheaval, it is believed that all of TWC’s current series will continue to go forward, as Deadline notes that “Weinstein’s personal involvement in most if not all of them has been passive to peripheral.” When it comes to the film side of things, however, it will be more complicated, as the TWC founder has long been more involved with that side of the business. The indie studio only has one feature film left on the release schedule this year, “The Current War,” which is set to open on November 24, after a lackluster bow at TIFF. Weinstein himself was reportedly still editing the film — as he is wont to do — when the news broke last week. It’s unclear how Weinstein’s ouster will impact the film.

Deadline also adds that sources tell them that company “brass are starting meetings today with ad agencies to spearhead a name (and likely branding) change for the production and distribution company.” Still, the word is out: the Harvey Weinstein brand is now “deemed toxic,” and TWC wants away from it.

