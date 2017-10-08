‘The X-Files’ Season 11 Trailer: Our First Look at the Return of Mulder and Scully in 2018

Chris Carter's new season of the legendary Fox series will run for 10 episodes.

They’ve been investigating the paranormal for over 20 years, but Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) still haven’t discovered every answer. And that’s good news for fans of “The X-Files” looking forward to the return of the Emmy-winning drama series in 2018, many of which bore witness to new footage of Season 11 during the show’s New York Comic-Con panel on Sunday.

Season 10 promised fans of the series that “the truth was still out there,” but, thanks to the episode’s cliffhanger finale, that truth proved elusive, given that Mulder was near death’s door and Scully was scrambling to find the cure for the disease killing him.

And in this new sneak peek available now, it’s clear that their troubles are far from over. A large part of the season premiere, then-Fox president David Madden told reporters in August, would be the pair tracking down their long-lost son William . This will then be followed by a season structure similar to Season 10, with “mythology” conspiracy-driven episodes serving as the premiere and finale, and stand-alone “monster of the week” installments filling out the rest of the season.

Season 11 will differ from Season 10 in a number of ways, though. For one thing, it’ll be 10 episodes long as opposed to six, and not only will the writing and directing staff include some newcomers to the franchise (as opposed to the team of “X-Files” veterans who returned), but those newcomers will include women as both writers and directors.

“The X-Files” returns for its 11th season in 2018. Check out the new footage below.

