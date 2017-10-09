‘Thor: Ragnarok’ First Reactions Praise Taika Waititi as the Savior of the ‘Thor’ Franchise

The indie filmmaker favorite has finally made the "Thor" movie every fan has been craving for since the character debuted in 2011.

Ask any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe what his or her favorite film is and chances are good you won’t be hearing “Thor” or “Thor: The Dark World.” Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian god of thunder has worked much better as a wisecracking supporting player in the “Avengers” films than as the central hero. In fact, “Thor: The Dark World” is often cited as the worst Marvel film to date. Luckily, New Zealand director Taika Waititi is here to course correct the relationship between “Thor” and the big screen.

The first reactions for “Thor: Ragnarok” are in on social media, and they are universally glowing. Nearly every critic agrees “Ragnarok” is easily the best “Thor” movie out of the three standalone films, and Waititi is earning praise for his offbeat humor. /Film editor Peter Sciretta even called the movie “one of the funniest Marvel Studio movies thus far,” while Yahoo Entertainment’s Kevin Polowy tipped his hat to Marvel for allowing Waititi to “make a movie that’s Waititi-ish as hell.”

Waititi has made a name for himself as a master of quirk thanks to efforts like “Boy,” “Eagle vs. Shark,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.” The latter was a big success at Sundance in 2016 and went on to become the highest-grossing movie ever in the director’s home country, New Zealand. “Ragnarok” is Waititi’s biggest showcase to date and it sounds like fans have nothing to worry about.

“Thor: Ragnarok,” starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, and Cate Blanchett, opens in theaters nationwide November 3. Check out the handful of first reactions below.

THOR RAGNAROK is hilarious & weird & offbeat & retro & sublime. Love how Marvel let Taika Waititi make a movie that’s Waititi-ish as hell. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) October 9, 2017

Thor Ragnarok is one of the funniest Marvel Studio movies thus far, definitely the best Thor film. Loved Mark Mothersbaugh’s score. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 9, 2017

Jokes and characters are front and center to the action & drama. This will be the thing people will either love, or dislike, about the film. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is magnificent. They added so much humor that goes perfect w the action. @TessaThompson_x is Badass @MarkRuffalo is incredible — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is laugh out loud funny from start to finish. Stumbles a bit in the first act, but it triumphs when it gets weird with it. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok was an absolute BLAST! Hysterical and seriously kick ass! Also @taikawaititi is a riot! — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is a ton of fun! Self-contained MCU plot, but character work is awesome, and the adventure a thrill. Best of the Thor movies! pic.twitter.com/tQ8DuCcwxM — Evil Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) October 9, 2017

Jeff Goldblum was my favorite part of THOR: RAGNAROK. Nonsensical and kooky as ever. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok is the best Thor movie BUT still think it’s really good not awesome. Hemsworth, Hulk & Tessa all great, though. And Goldblum! pic.twitter.com/rY6ItFzdjN — Jim Voodooda (@JimVejvoda) October 9, 2017

After seeing #ThorRagnarok I can say that @chrishemsworth’s Thor will become many people’s No.1 favorite Avenger. The guy shines in this. — Conner Schwerdtfeger (@ConnerWS) October 9, 2017

Thor: Ragnarok is just plain fun. It’s hilarious from start to finish with quirky performances & exciting action. Tessa Thompson is the MVP. pic.twitter.com/7GyYG4IZZ5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) October 9, 2017

Loved ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. @TaikaWaititi did an awesome job. Movie is loaded with his trademark humor. Laughed beginning to end. pic.twitter.com/kfROuqSyVe — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 9, 2017

#ThorRagnarok ⚡️ABSOLUTELY ROCKS! I was totally blown away by the story, action, effects, performances, & one of Marvel’s best soundtracks! pic.twitter.com/I6ZA9l6pEc — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) October 9, 2017

