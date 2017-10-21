Tim Roth Got More Screentime in ‘Twin Peaks’ by Texting David Lynch Nonstop

You gotta do what you gotta do.

Tim Roth has a unique approach to getting roles. After the revelation that he didn’t agree to read for his part in “Reservoir Dogs” until getting ferociously drunk with Quentin Tarantino, another tidbit just emerged: Roth relentlessly texted David Lynch in order to get more screentime on “Twin Peaks: The Return.”

“David wants to experiment and he wants to do different things while filming. For example, with Tim Roth, he and Jennifer really enjoyed being in the show and when they were done, Tim kept texting us saying that he wanted more,” said executive producer Sabrina Sutherland at the Festival of Disruption. Roth shared the screen with Jennifer Jason Leigh in the new iteration of “Twin Peaks,” with both of them playing contract killers.

“So I talked to David and he said, ‘Okay.’ He wrote another scene for them so they could come back and do another day of filming,” added Sutherland. Hey, whatever works.