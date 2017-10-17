Todd Haynes Reveals The Films That Inspired ‘Wonderstruck’ For TCM Marathon

“Wonderstruck” will be released in select theaters on October 20.

With the premiere of his film “Wonderstruck” right around the corner, Todd Haynes has compiled a list of films that inspired him through the making of his film. This selection of films will be part of Turner Classic Movies’ night program this coming Thursday October 19, one day before the film hits select theaters on October 20.

“Wonderstruck” conjoins the stories of two kids living in different time periods who are both dreaming of something different: a girl from New York during the 1920s and a boy from the Midwest during the 1970s. As they seek meaning in their lives, their stories will connect through time. Here is the list of films that Haynes studied when making “Wonderstruck”:

The first one is “The Crowd,” directed by King Vidor from 1928. It is a silent film that follows the trials and tribulations of a couple living in the city. Haynes described the film as “a magnificent piece of engineering and filmmaking.”

Martin Ritt’s “Sounder,” from 1972, centers around a boy who sets off to find his father after he is thrown in jail for stealing food. “I just remember having such an intense emotional reaction to the film,” said Haynes in an interview with TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. Both “Sounder” and “Wonderstruck” follow the individual journeys of kids.

“The Night of the Hunter” from 1955 also has a plot that revolves around children. This film noir from 1955 is about two children whose mom marries a psychopath in the guise of a religious fanatic, who is after a big sum of the children’s deceased father’s money. His only obstacle between himself and the money is those children.

The last film of this selection is Nicholas Roeg’s “Walkabout” from 1971, which follows two young siblings who are stuck in the Australian Outback when they ran into an aborigine boy who is going through a rite of passage into manhood.

Haynes is known for directing Oscar-nominated films like “Carol” (2015), “I’m Not There” (2007), and Far From Heaven (2002). Tune in this upcoming Thursday October 19 on TCM at 8 p.m. ET to watch the program exclusively selected by Todd Haynes. For more information, click here.