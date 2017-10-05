Tommy Lee Jones Told Jim Carrey ‘I Cannot Sanction Your Buffoonery’ While They Were Making ‘Batman Forever’ — Watch

"Every once in a while, somebody you really admire hates your guts," says Carrey.

In case you were wondering, that bizarre Jim Carrey interview from a few weeks back wasn’t an anomaly. The man who brought us Ace Ventura and the Mask still believes that none of us exist and nothing matters, though he does seem to take it all in stride during his appearance on “Norm Macdonald Live.”

After joking about the fact that “every once in a while, somebody you really admire hates your guts,” Carrey reveals two people who weren’t fans of him: Chuck Jones and Tommy Lee Jones.

He worked with the latter on the ill-fated “Batman Forever,” in which he played the Riddler to Jones’ Harvey Dent/Two-Face. “I went over and I said, ‘Hey Tommy, how you doin’?’ and the blood just drained from his face like he had been thinking about me for 24 hours a day,” Carrey recalls.

“He started shaking and he got up, he must have been in mid-kill-me fantasy or something like that. He went to hug me and he said, ‘I hate you. I really don’t like you.‘ And I said, ‘Gee, man, what’s the problem?’ And I pulled up a chair, which probably wasn’t smart, and he said, ‘I cannot sanction your buffoonery.'”

The exchange comes about an hour and eight minutes into the interview, which also touches on “Man on the Moon,” Carrey’s favorite movie (“Network”), and manifestations of consciousness. Watch below.