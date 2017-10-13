Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Cover John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ Theme — Listen

Everyone celebrates Friday the 13th in their own way.

John Carpenter’s musical legacy is nearly as revered for his music as he is for his movies, not least because the two are intertwined. The latest to pay tribute to the “Halloween,” “The Thing,” and “Escape From New York” director are Nine Inch Nails bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who’ve recorded a cover of the “Halloween” theme. Listen below.

The duo’s latest collaboration with a celebrated auteur follows their appearance on an episode of the “Twin Peaks” revival that aired earlier this year, to say nothing of their recent scores for “Gone Girl,” “Patriots Day,” and “The Vietnam War.” Carpenter, for his part, is producing a new sequel to his classic slasher flick directed by David Gordon Green.

He’s also releasing a new album, “.” Here’s the tracklist: