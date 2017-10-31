‘Twin Peaks’: The Truth About Audrey Horne Has Finally Been Revealed

Mark Frost provides the answers David Lynch did not in the new book,"Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier."

“Where’s Audrey?” It was the question “Twin Peaks” fans could not stop asking across all 18 hours of David Lynch’s Showtime event series. The director and co-writer Mark Frost kept the fan favorite character hidden until the 13th hour, and when she finally appeared on screen — seemingly confused and married to a character fans had never met before — the question of “Where’s Audrey?” only intensified.

Lynch ended Audrey’s story on “The Return” with no answers whatsoever. In her final appearance at the very end of Part 16, Audrey preformed a strange dance at the Roadhouse and then all of a sudden woke up and screamed in an all-white room where she was looking at herself in a mirror. Viewers were left predictably baffled. Was Audrey still in her coma from the bank-vault explosion in Season 2? Lynch refused to answer, but Mark Frost has come to the rescue in his new book, “Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier.”

Vulture has already dived into the pages of “The Final Dossier,” which is written as classified FBI files, and it appears Frost comes clean about what happened to Audrey in between the Season 2 finale and “The Return.” The character did get put into a coma after the bank-vault explosion, but she did not stay in one for 25 years. Audrey woke up after three and a half weeks, during which she was raped by Cooper’s doppelgänger and impregnated with his son. The rape and the pregnancy prevented Audrey from returning to her normal life in high school. She eventually got her GED and opened up a beauty salon in Twin Peaks.

The book reveals that when Audrey’s son, Richard, turned 10 years old, she married her longtime accountant “without warning.” Frost doesn’t name the accountant, although it’s a safe bet this was the character Charlie fans met in “The Return.” The FBI files explain that “witnesses close to the situation suggest that this was more of a marriage of financial convenience than affection.” Audrey’s life continued until she unexpectedly closed her salon one day and was never heard of again.

“[Audrey] seemed to vanish from public life, into agoraphobic seclusion, or, one troubling rumor suggests, a private care facility,” the files explain. “The Horne family spokesperson has refused to respond to all inquiries regarding her whereabouts.”

Frost doesn’t give out any more information about Audrey, which makes her fate still somewhat vague but a lot more tangible than what Lynch gave us. The white room we last saw Audrey in is likely the “private care facility” where Audrey was suffering a psychotic break, hence the Audrey’s Dance sequence at the end of Part 16. It appears, rather tragically, Audrey was never able to overcome her rape and the burden of raising such an evil son.

“Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier” is now available for purchase.

