‘Twin Peaks’: Say ‘Hello-o-o’ to Your Dream Halloween Costume at Online and L.A. Pop Up Shops

‘Twin Peaks’ fans will be able to enjoy Showtime’s Double R Diner Pop Up Shop from now until October 29.

It’s a lucky day for “Twin Peaks” fans who have yet to claim a Halloween costume. The “Twin Peaks”-themed Double R Diner Pop Up Shop on Melrose Ave in Los Angeles, presented by Showtime, is being extended through October 29, where folks can score authentic cosplay costumes, merchandise, and more themed goodies from the cult television classic.

Additionally, anyone who isn’t able to visit the Double R Diner Pop Up can purchase costumes and accessories on the shop’s official website, so there’s no need to be bummed if you’re not in the SoCal area. The website features images of the designs up for sale, which includes items like Dougie’s lime green coat, Diane Evans’ cheetah print jacket, and Candie’s pink dress.

The costumes are rightfully authentic, so their prices are authentically high. All collectibles are available at a first come, first serve basis, so it’s recommended that those who’re planning on dressing up as their favorite “Twin Peaks” character act fast.

Inside the former Johnny Rockets, fans can acquire cherry pie, donuts, David Lynch’s signature bean brew, or, if you’re over 21, a glass of wine or a Mikkeller’s “Twin Peaks”-inspired beer! The beer on tap consists of Log Lady Lager, Red Room Ale, or Damn Good Coffee Stout, proving that there’s something for everyone at this exclusive event.

The pop up will run now until October 29, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily and is located at 7505 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA.