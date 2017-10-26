Twin Peaks’ Season 4: Mark Frost Is Considering Making New Episodes, Showtime ‘Musing as Well’ — Exclusive

David Lynch's long-time writing partner said he hasn't decided yet if he'll do another season, but it's an open question he is considering.

David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks” co-creator Mark Frost said today that he hasn’t decided yet if the show will come back for a fourth season, but it is something that is being considered.

“I haven’t decided yet,” said Frost in an interview with IndieWire. “I think it’s still an open question and it’s one that we’re looking at and one that I think Showtime is musing as well.”

Back in September, Lynch said that he hadn’t ruled out a fourth season. He told a crowd at the Belgrade Culture Centre in Serbia, where his photos were being exhibited, that it was too early to say anything and teased that a new season may entirely depend on how long it takes to develop.

Frost and Lynch’s close working relationship and friendship dates back 30 years, as Frost — responsible for more of the mythology and narrative world of “Twin Peaks” than he’s sometimes given credit for — is as integral to the show’s creation as Lynch himself. It was Frost, back in 2012, who came up with the initial idea of how the duo could revisit the world of the show more than two decades after it went off the air.

“The anchor [for ‘Twin Peaks: The Return’] and starting point came from the moment we revisited the last episode of the original show,” said Frost. “Cooper’s dilemma of when Good Cooper trapped Bad Cooper [both played by Kyle MacLachlan] out and that weirdly prescient line of the spirit of Laura’s whispering to Cooper, ‘I will see you again in 25 years.’ That was the springboard to the story and that is where I saw the opening to bring us back and that is what I proposed to David when we got back together in 2012 and said this is where we can pick up the thread.”

It was an idea that set into motion a nonstop and tireless four-and-half years for Lynch in writing the show with Frost, then shooting and editing the 18 episodes. It’s an enormous commitment, and one that Frost says neither he nor Lynch takes lightly.

“It’s something you have to think long and hard about,” said Frost. “We’ll make the decision when the time is right. There certainly is no sense of urgency about it.”

Frost’s second book about the show, “Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier” comes out Tuesday, October 31. This weekend he will take part in the Screenwriting Conference at the Austin Film Festival, where on Saturday one of the panels is “A Conversation with Mark Frost.”