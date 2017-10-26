‘Twin Peaks’ Set Footage: Watch David Lynch Direct Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern

The upcoming "Twin Peaks: The Return" Blu-ray and DVD release includes 80 minutes of behind-the-scenes material.

Nearly two months later, fans are still hungry for answers about the mind-boggling finale of “Twin Peaks: The Return.” David Lynch’s cryptic finale expanded the mythology of the franchise at such a breakneck speed that it was only natural to have a baffling first reaction to it. “The Return” is gearing up for its Blu-ray and DVD release in December, and Entertainment Weekly reports that included in the release will be 80 minutes of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and six hours of special features.

Some of the features include the show’s entire Comic-Con panel from earlier this year and a three-part featurette titled “Phenomenon,” in which cast and crew members reflect on the show’s iconic legacy.

But nothing sounds more intriguing than “Impressions: A Journey Behind the Scenes of Twin Peaks,” a collection of 10 behind-the-scenes short films that each run 30 minutes. The shorts were all directed by “David Lynch: The Art Life” filmmaker Jason S., who had the enviable task of filming David Lynch directing on set.

Entertainment Weekly has debuted some on set footage, and there’s nothing cooler than watching Lynch direct stars Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern while holding a red coffee cup and smoking a cigarette. You can tell the actors rely on Lynch for everything, as Dern asks him precisely which light switch to turn on. Lynch also goes over every body movement for a scene where Dale Cooper kisses Diane Evans.

“Twin Peaks” comes to Blu-ray and DVD on December 5. Watch the new set footage below.