‘UnREAL’ Season 3 Trailer: A Female Bachelor Shakes Up Lifetime’s Fan Favorite Drama — Watch

The third season of Lifetime's "Bachelor" satire brings man buns, fist fights, and a "Suitress" to outsmart them all.

The craftiest women in fictional reality television may have finally met their match on “UnREAL.” The third season of Lifetime’s most addictively meta-theatrical drama will feature a female “suitress” named Serena, played by cast addition Caitlin FitzGerald (“Masters of Sex”). FitzGerald’s character poses new challenges for power players Rachel Goldberg (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn King (Constance Zimmer), who battled for control of the fictional dating show “Everlasting” during the first two seasons. In the trailer, Serena has ideas of her own about how to run the ship, and Rachel and Quinn must step up their game if they want to stay in power. If the slow takes of the many male contestants slowly disrobing are any indication, the queen bees of “Everlasting” will also struggle to keep things strictly professional.

Co-created by Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and Marti Noxon, “UnREAL” captivated audiences for its fictitious behind-the-scenes glimpse into the chaos surrounding the production of a dating competition program. The show capitalizes on the built in popularity of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” while delivering a precise satire of television’s most game-changing genres.

Zimmer, who was nominated for an Emmy for her work on “UnREAL” in 2016, will make her directorial debut this season. Appleby and Shapiro will also direct. Like its fictional show, “UnREAL” prides itself on putting women at the helm behind the camera as well as onscreen.

Watch the new trailer below: