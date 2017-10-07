Vin Diesel Plays Peacemaker in the Tyrese Gibson/Dwayne Johnson Feud: ‘It Would Be Unfair to Say It Is Anyone’s Fault’

The delayed release date of "Fast & Furious 9" has been a source of tension.

The next “Fast and Furious” movie won’t hit theaters until 2020, and the reason why depends on who you ask. Tyrese Gibson blames it on that “clown” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whose busy schedule being Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is supposedly delaying production. As the patriarch of this family franchise, Vin Diesel has chosen to play peacemaker.

“I know there has been a lot of speculation as to why the Fast 9 release date was pushed… but it would be unfair to say it is anyone’s fault,” writes the actor on an Instagram post about the complexities of brotherhood. “As we plot the course to expand the Fast & Furious universe, one must be mindful to take stock of the roads we took to get here. The pillars of authenticity, family and most importantly, our loyal fan’s perspective has been instrumental in procuring success.”

He adds that “like any vehicle that has run around the globe 8 times, the franchise is in need of maintenance,” and so it is that we won’t see “Fast & Furious 9” until April 10, 2020. In the meantime, we’ll just have to make do with the eight movies that have already been released.