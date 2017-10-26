‘War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend’ Trailer: Channing Tatum-Produced Documentary Praises a Group of Life-Saving Dogs

HBO will premiere the film on Veterans Day, November 13.

With shows like “Seal Team,” the canine contributions to overseas military efforts are starting to get recognized more in scripted series. “War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend” takes a look at the real-life dogs who helped inspire those stories.

HBO released the first trailer for this documentary, which premieres on Veterans Day, November 13. The film follows the relationships between three soldiers and their canine companions. With stories from Army Rangers and Special Operations officers, they’re tributes to the dogs who helped their human trainers return home safely. Away from the battlefield, the process of becoming one of these elite military dogs is just as selective as the process that picks the human complement of the forces they join.

Like other stories of wartime battles, these soldiers have heartfelt remembrances of fallen comrades. These just happen to have four legs. The “War Dog” trailer has night-vision footage of military activity, statues built in tribute, and written appreciations of the dogs that gave their lives to save the soldiers they traveled alongside.

“The War Tapes” director Deborah Scranton (who also directed “Earth Made of Glass,” another HBO release) is behind the camera here as well. Channing Tatum serves as an executive producer.

See the full trailer below:

“War Dog: A Soldier’s Best Friend” premieres November 13 at 8:00 p.m. on HBO.