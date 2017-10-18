Weinstein Company Logo Removed During ‘Wind River’ Academy Member Screening

The company continues to distance itself from Harvey Weinstein.

Fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal can now be seen onscreen. A projectionist tells IndieWire that, a few hours before a recent Academy screening of Taylor Sheridan’s “Wind River,” he was asked to start the movie 14 seconds late. He wasn’t told why, but soon realized that this would be just enough time to remove the Weinstein Company’s logo from the beginning of the film.

Upon arriving to work, he timed it to make sure that his suspicion was correct — and it was. TWC has considered changing its name so as to further distance itself from Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and rape by dozens of women; he’s since been fired from the company in addition to being expelled from the Academy.

The Weinstein Company has long been considered an awards-season powerhouse — it most recently won two consecutive Best Picture Oscars for “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist” — though it’s lost some of its luster in recent years; the company recently pushed back the release date of its strongest awards contender, the Benedict Cumberbatch–starring “The Current War,” to next year.

The projectionist also notes that, though there is always a representative of TWC in attendance at such screenings, there wasn’t in this instance.