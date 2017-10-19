The Wes Anderson-Inspired Airbnb Costs Around $200 Per Night, So Book a Trip to Ontario ASAP

You now know where to stay if you're a Wes Anderson fan visiting Ontario, Canada.

Wes Anderson fans traveling to Ontario, Canada have a new destination where they need to stay. Introducing Mr. Anderson’s House, a two-bedroom Airbnb house located in Prince Edward County where every single room is devoted to a different Wes Anderson movie. The house is listed at approximately $186 per weeknight and $206 per weekend night and comes with free wi-fi. The home sleeps four people and has ample backyard space, including a fenced-in yard, a large deck, and a BBQ.

Read More:Wes Anderson Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

The official Airbnb description for the home reads: “Each room in this home is themed after a different film in director Wes Anderson’s repertoire, some more subtly than others. This house is a love letter to him, and an ever-evolving design project. Mr. Anderson’s House is a century home in the wine and culture-rich County of Prince Edward. It’s located within a 5 minute walk of Picton Main Street shops and restaurants, and a short drive to Sandbanks beaches. You have permission to sleep over.”

Each room is predictably full of Anderson’s trademark pastel colors and little odes to films like “Moonrise Kingdom” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” The “Moonrise Kingdom” room features a teepee tent and a ton of Boy Scout memorabilia. Anderson is currently in post-production on his stop-motion adventure “Isle of Dogs,” which opens March 23.

Check out photos from the home’s official Instagram page below.

#grandbudapesthotel bathroom in our #wesanderson themed Airbnb. 🛎 Stay: link in bio 📷: @arasimaging A post shared by Mr. Anderson’s House (@mrandersonshouse) on Oct 9, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Free-hand painted this prop for the kitchen over the weekend! 💼🎨 #darjeelinglimited #wesanderson #airbnb A post shared by Mr. Anderson’s House (@mrandersonshouse) on Aug 16, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

I am in Barcelona and of course I am in a Wes Anderson themed bar. 😍😍😍 (Dear @mendls_cafe, when? Yours, Dayna) A post shared by Mr. Anderson’s House (@mrandersonshouse) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT