‘Westworld’ Season 2: Bosses Hint at Romanworld and Other Lands, But Women Will Rule Everywhere

The HBO sci-fi drama has a lot more story to tell.

“Westworld” is a show rich with secrets, thanks to the intricate storytelling of creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, but as production continues on the second season, more details are starting to come out.

At the Vanity Fair Summit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nolan and Joy may have teased two specific new worlds for park members to explore — beyond the artificial Old West theme park where robots roamed in Season 1 — saying they had to “save something for Season 2” when asked about Romanworld and Medievalworld.

In the original 1973 film by Michael Crichton, Westworld was only one of several parks run by the Delos Corporation; visitors could also experience an old school bacchanalia in Romanworld or they could duel like knights in Medievalworld. (In the 1976 sequel, “Futureworld,” new lands like Spaworld and Futureworld were also introduced.)

Will the new worlds visited in Season 2 actually be Romanworld or Medievalworld, though? Nolan was specifically hinting at those two worlds being included in Season 2 at the VF Summit, but he said neither would happen during a panel at New York Comic Con in 2016. Instead, the “Westworld” Season 1 finale revealed a sister park to Westworld likely known as Samurai World, given the samurai armor on display and the SW logo seen on the walls.

It’s entirely possible that these were instances of the creators being deliberately vague to keep the mystery surrounding the show alive — a pretty likely possibility given “Westworld” executive producer J.J. Abrams’ track record with telling the truth about his projects.

But Nolan and Joy did reveal in an interview with IndieWire last year that Season 1 would only tell “about an eighth” of the overarching story they wanted to tell with “Westworld.” “Our story is a really big one,” Nolan said. “It’s the story of the origin of a new species on this planet, and being able to tell that in chapters and commit to aggressive moves season-by-season that propel that story upwards and outwards and inwards.”

That doesn’t mean there are eight seasons of “Westworld” planned, just for the record: “We’ll definitely find a way to pack it all in, I think, to whatever box we are lucky enough to have. But there’s a lot more to go,” Joy told IndieWire.

While audiences wait to see how much of that story exists outside the actual Westworld park, one thing to look forward to is the role women will play in Season 2, something stars Evan Rachel Wood and Tessa Thompson have been teasing in recent interviews.

“We’re midseason right now, and it is twice as ambitious as the first one. Twice as crazy! I didn’t think it could get bigger or crazier, and now we’re halfway through, and I just can’t even believe what we’re doing,” Wood told Coveteur. “I’m on the show, and I’m still getting shocked and surprised at everything that they’re throwing at me. [Dolores is] a very different character this season.”

Meanwhile, Thompson said to Elle, “It really is a season where I think women are king. I think they rule the world in the park this season… Particularly for the women that play hosts on the show, because you see them as sort of objects, like Thandie Newton’s character who works in a brothel and can be had whenever people want her. This season you see her taking that entirely back and she’ll have anyone that she wants.”

“Westworld” Season 2 is in production now and expected to premiere in spring 2018.