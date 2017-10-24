‘Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built’ Trailer: Helen Mirren Gets Trapped Within the Most Haunted House in History — Watch

Jason Clarke co-stars.

Lionsgate and CBS Films have released the teaser trailer for “Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built,” an upcoming horror film starring Helen Mirren and Jason Clarke. Inspired by true events, as so many of these movies seem to be, it purports to tell the story of the most haunted house in history. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “On an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Academy Award®-winner Helen Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. Constructed in an incessant twenty-four hour a day, seven day a week mania for decades, it stands seven stories tall and contains hundreds of rooms. To the outsider it looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah is not building for herself, for her niece (Sarah Snook) or for the brilliant Doctor Eric Price (Jason Clarke) whom she has summoned to the house. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters…”

Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson, and Finn Scicluna-O’Prey co-star in the film, which was directed by the Spierig Brothers. “Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built” arrives in theaters on February 2, 2018.