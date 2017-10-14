WomenBoycottTwitter: Ava DuVernay, Elizabeth Banks, and Others Take Part in Rose McGowan’s Day-Long Protest

After being temporarily suspended from Twitter, Rose McGowan called on supporters to boycott the social-media site — and several people answered. The actress accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her 20 years ago, and her ban was apparently the result of tweeting a private phone number. Before going radio silent, a number of others announced their intentions.
At midnight we RISE https://t.co/ihKLLczUww
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017
Calling white women allies to recognize conflict of #WomenBoycottTwitter for women of color who haven’t received support on similar issues.
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2017
Taking a mental health break from Twitter. #WomenBoycottTwitter
— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) October 13, 2017
Starts now. pic.twitter.com/wlCu3ro32C
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 13, 2017
Let’s go. Join us https://t.co/pW7WGr4MRr
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 13, 2017
Ladies. Let’s do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better.
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017
I stand with my sisters. I won’t be live tweeting the premiere of Jane the Virgin tomorrow. Instead come on over to @instagram I’ll do BTS! pic.twitter.com/MKQkOlvGJl
— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) October 13, 2017
MEN: if you are on here tomorrow, I urge you to AMPLIFY our voices. Call on your brothers to be better, go after ones who won’t. #ROSEARMY
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 13, 2017
Tomorrow I follow the Women. #WomenBoycottTwitter
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 13, 2017
I’m with her (ad infinitum)
Later #WomenBoycottTwitter https://t.co/atPv8wqrSx
— Nick Offerman (@Nick_Offerman) October 13, 2017
Proudly joining #WomenBoycottTwitter for the next 24 hours even though Instagram doesn’t properly capture my tone.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 13, 2017