#WomenBoycottTwitter: Ava DuVernay, Elizabeth Banks, and Others Take Part in Rose McGowan’s Day-Long Protest

It began after she was temporarily suspended from the site.

47 mins ago

Rose McGowan

Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

After being temporarily suspended from Twitter, Rose McGowan called on supporters to boycott the social-media site — and several people answered. The actress accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her 20 years ago, and her ban was apparently the result of tweeting a private phone number. Before going radio silent, a number of others announced their intentions.

