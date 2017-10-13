Woody Allen’s ‘Wonder Wheel’ Red Carpet Canceled at New York Film Festival

The Woody Allen movie is world premiering in the closing night slot of the 55th edition of the festival.

The red carpet before the world premiere of Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” has has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place before the movie’s world premiere on Saturday, October 14, in the closing night spot of the 55th New York Film Festival. The decision to cancel the red carpet was reportedly made by the movie’s distributor, Amazon Studios, and not the Film Society of Lincoln Center

The decision to remove the red carpet comes in the immediate aftermath of Amazon announcing that Roy Price, the head of Amazon Studios, has been put on a leave of absence following allegations of sexual harassment. That news follows a week in which Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment scandal has made headlines around the world, and resurfaced concerns about Allen’s own past. Allen has been accused of sexually abusing his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow.

“Wonder Wheel” is the latest offering from Woody Allen and stars Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, and Justin Timberlake. Winslet plays a clam house waitress named Ginny working on the Coney Island boardwalk in the 1950s. IndieWire’s Eric Kohn gave the film a B+ review, noting that Winslet gave one of her best performances yet.

“‘Wonder Wheel’ stands out as a dark, brooding dramedy, one tinged with more overarching sadness than any of Allen’s late-period offerings,” Kohn writes. “Say what you want about the storyteller, but the stories speak for themselves, and ‘Wonder Wheel’ proves they still have a lot to say.”

Amazon has not responded for comment on the cancelation.

“Wonder Wheel” will continue to screen at 6pm at Lincoln Center as planned. Amazon will release the film in theaters December 1.