‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘The Good Doctor’: Audiences Fall Hard For TV’s New Savants — Ratings Watch

Premiere week Live+3 ratings: 'This Is Us' is on fire, while 'Big Bang' remains explosive.

3 mins ago

“The Good Doctor,” “Young Sheldon”

ABC/CBS

There’s a bit of a similarity in the lead characters on CBS’ “Young Sheldon” and ABC’s “The Good Doctor”: They’re both highly intelligent but socially uncomfortable, and apparently on the spectrum. But here’s one more thing they have in common: Their shows are two of this fall’s earliest new hits.

“Young Sheldon” and “The Good Doctor” are the first new fall 2017 series to score full-season pickups, in light of their solid debut ratings. According to the just-released Live+3 ratings (which includes three days of DVR and VOD usage) for premiere week, “Young Sheldon” was the week’s top-rated new comedy, and “The Good Doctor” was the top-rated new drama.

As a matter of fact, “Young Sheldon” (21.5 million) and “The Good Doctor” (16.9 million) were bigger than Sunday Night Football. Here’s what else is incredible: Both shows premiered on the same Monday night, Sept. 25 — the very first night of the new season.

On Sept. 25, “Young Sheldon” averaged a 5.2 rating with adults 18-49 (L+3), holding on to most of its “The Big Bang Theory” lead-in (5.5).

In a week dominated by premieres, it was veteran series “Big Bang,” now in its 10th season, that led all viewers (22 million), while Sunday Night Football still led with adults 18-49 (5.8 rating). But close behind: The Season 2 premiere of NBC’s “This Is Us” averaged a 5.7 rating in adults 18-49 (L+3), adding 46% from its initial live rating.

The tale of “This Is Us” doesn’t end there. In “live plus seven day” Nielsens, the show jumps to 6.5 in 18-49, making it the top-rated entertainment telecast on broadcast television since the Academy Awards (9.5 in L+7 on Feb. 26) and NBC’s top rated fall premiere of an entertainment series since the Season 2 return of “Heroes” in 2007 (8.41).

As for the latest on-demand viewership chart from Xfinity, once again “The Good Doctor” and “Young Sheldon” led the way with new shows (well, if you don’t include “Will & Grace”).

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Oct. 1, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

RATING

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

RATING

1

NFL Sunday Night Football NBC 

5.8

5.8

2

This Is Us NBC

5.7

3.9

3

The Big Bang Theory CBS

  5.5

4.1

4

Young Sheldon CBS

5.2

3.8

5

NFL Monday Night Football ESPN

5.1

5.0

6

NFL Thursday Night Football CBS/NFL

4.8

4.8

7

Will & Grace NBC 

4.6

3.0

8

The Good Doctor ABC 

3.7

2.2

9

Grey’s Anatomy ABC

3.5

2.3

10

The Voice (Monday) NBC

3.3

2.6

11

Empire Fox

Modern Family ABC

3.2

3.2

2.4

2.1

13

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

3.1

2.7

14

Kevin Can Wait CBS

2.9

2.3

15

Survivor CBS

Chicago Fire NBC

2.4

2.4

1.8

1.5

17

The Goldbergs ABC

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders NBC

2.3

2.3

1.8

1.6

19

Star Fox

American Housewife ABC

NCIS CBS 

Seal Team CBS

Criminal Minds CBS

American Horror Story: Cult FX

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.2

2.2

1.8

1.6

1.6

1.5

1.3

1.1

25

Designated Survivor ABC

60 Minutes CBS

Law & Order SVU NBC

2.1

2.1

2.1

1.1

2.1

1.4
Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Oct. 1, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

1

The Big Bang Theory CBS

22.02

17.66

2

Young Sheldon CBS

21.50

17.22

3

This Is Us NBC

  17.79

12.94

4

The Good Doctor ABC

16.86

11.35

5

NFL Sunday Night Football NBC

  16.79

16.74

6

NCIS CBS

16.30

13.29

7

Will & Grace NBC

14.79

10.20

8

NFL Thursday Night Football CBS/NFL

14.73

14.62

9

Blue Bloods CBS

13.91

10.04

10

NFL Monday Night Football ESPN

13.79

13.70 

11

Seal Team CBS

13.16

9.88

12

Bull CBS

12.99

10.06

13

60 Minutes CBS

12.79

12.46
 14

The Voice (Monday) NBC

12.72

10.57

15

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

12.62

10.93

16

Kevin Can Wait CBS

12.03

10.26

17

NCIS: New Orleans CBS

11.72

8.78

18

Hawai’i Five-0 CBS

11.35

8.64

19

NCIS: Los Angeles CBS

11.31

8.95

20

Grey’s Anatomy ABC

11.15

8.08

21

Chicago Fire NBC

10.67

7.19

22

Survivor CBS

10.31

8.34

23

Criminal Minds CBS

10.25

7.00

24

Wisdom of the Crowd CBS 

10.15

8.83

25

Dancing with the Stars ABC 

10.09

8.67
Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

 

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Sept. 25-Oct. 2, 2017:

RANK

SHOW

NETWORK

1

Game of Thrones

HBO

2

This Is Us 

NBC

3

Will & Grace 

  NBC

4

The Vietnam War

PBS

5

Outlander

  Starz

6

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim

7

The Good Doctor

  ABC

8

American Horror Story: Cult

FX

9

The Big Bang Theory

CBS

10

Ballers

HBO

11

Young Sheldon

CBS

12

Ray Donovan

Showtime

13

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC

14

Teen Mom 2

MTV

15

Dancing with the Stars

ABC

16

The Orville

Fox

17

  The Sinner

USA

18

The Simpsons

Fox/FXX

19

The Deuce

HBO

20

Empire

Fox

 

