‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘The Good Doctor’: Audiences Fall Hard For TV’s New Savants — Ratings Watch

Premiere week Live+3 ratings: 'This Is Us' is on fire, while 'Big Bang' remains explosive.

There’s a bit of a similarity in the lead characters on CBS’ “Young Sheldon” and ABC’s “The Good Doctor”: They’re both highly intelligent but socially uncomfortable, and apparently on the spectrum. But here’s one more thing they have in common: Their shows are two of this fall’s earliest new hits.

“Young Sheldon” and “The Good Doctor” are the first new fall 2017 series to score full-season pickups, in light of their solid debut ratings. According to the just-released Live+3 ratings (which includes three days of DVR and VOD usage) for premiere week, “Young Sheldon” was the week’s top-rated new comedy, and “The Good Doctor” was the top-rated new drama.

As a matter of fact, “Young Sheldon” (21.5 million) and “The Good Doctor” (16.9 million) were bigger than Sunday Night Football. Here’s what else is incredible: Both shows premiered on the same Monday night, Sept. 25 — the very first night of the new season.

On Sept. 25, “Young Sheldon” averaged a 5.2 rating with adults 18-49 (L+3), holding on to most of its “The Big Bang Theory” lead-in (5.5).

In a week dominated by premieres, it was veteran series “Big Bang,” now in its 10th season, that led all viewers (22 million), while Sunday Night Football still led with adults 18-49 (5.8 rating). But close behind: The Season 2 premiere of NBC’s “This Is Us” averaged a 5.7 rating in adults 18-49 (L+3), adding 46% from its initial live rating.

The tale of “This Is Us” doesn’t end there. In “live plus seven day” Nielsens, the show jumps to 6.5 in 18-49, making it the top-rated entertainment telecast on broadcast television since the Academy Awards (9.5 in L+7 on Feb. 26) and NBC’s top rated fall premiere of an entertainment series since the Season 2 return of “Heroes” in 2007 (8.41).

As for the latest on-demand viewership chart from Xfinity, once again “The Good Doctor” and “Young Sheldon” led the way with new shows (well, if you don’t include “Will & Grace”).

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Oct. 1, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD RATING WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY RATING 1 NFL Sunday Night Football NBC 5.8 5.8 2 This Is Us NBC 5.7 3.9 3 The Big Bang Theory CBS 5.5 4.1 4 Young Sheldon CBS 5.2 3.8 5 NFL Monday Night Football ESPN 5.1 5.0 6 NFL Thursday Night Football CBS/NFL 4.8 4.8 7 Will & Grace NBC 4.6 3.0 8 The Good Doctor ABC 3.7 2.2 9 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 3.5 2.3 10 The Voice (Monday) NBC 3.3 2.6 11 Empire Fox Modern Family ABC 3.2 3.2 2.4 2.1 13 The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 3.1 2.7 14 Kevin Can Wait CBS 2.9 2.3 15 Survivor CBS Chicago Fire NBC 2.4 2.4 1.8 1.5 17 The Goldbergs ABC Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders NBC 2.3 2.3 1.8 1.6 19 Star Fox American Housewife ABC NCIS CBS Seal Team CBS Criminal Minds CBS American Horror Story: Cult FX 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 1.8 1.6 1.6 1.5 1.3 1.1 25 Designated Survivor ABC 60 Minutes CBS Law & Order SVU NBC 2.1 2.1 2.1 1.1 2.1 1.4

Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Oct. 1, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY 1 The Big Bang Theory CBS 22.02 17.66 2 Young Sheldon CBS

21.50 17.22 3 This Is Us NBC 17.79 12.94 4 The Good Doctor ABC 16.86 11.35 5 NFL Sunday Night Football NBC 16.79 16.74 6 NCIS CBS

16.30 13.29 7 Will & Grace NBC 14.79 10.20 8 NFL Thursday Night Football CBS/NFL 14.73 14.62 9 Blue Bloods CBS 13.91 10.04 10 NFL Monday Night Football ESPN 13.79 13.70 11 Seal Team CBS 13.16 9.88 12 Bull CBS 12.99 10.06 13 60 Minutes CBS 12.79 12.46 14 The Voice (Monday) NBC 12.72 10.57 15 The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 12.62 10.93 16 Kevin Can Wait CBS 12.03 10.26 17 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 11.72 8.78 18 Hawai’i Five-0 CBS 11.35 8.64 19 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 11.31 8.95 20 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 11.15 8.08 21 Chicago Fire NBC 10.67 7.19 22 Survivor CBS 10.31 8.34 23 Criminal Minds CBS 10.25 7.00 24 Wisdom of the Crowd CBS 10.15 8.83 25 Dancing with the Stars ABC 10.09 8.67

Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Sept. 25-Oct. 2, 2017:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 Game of Thrones HBO 2 This Is Us

NBC 3 Will & Grace NBC 4 The Vietnam War PBS 5 Outlander Starz 6 Rick and Morty

Adult Swim 7 The Good Doctor ABC 8 American Horror Story: Cult FX 9 The Big Bang Theory CBS 10 Ballers HBO 11 Young Sheldon CBS 12 Ray Donovan Showtime 13 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 14 Teen Mom 2 MTV 15 Dancing with the Stars ABC 16 The Orville Fox 17 The Sinner USA 18 The Simpsons Fox/FXX 19 The Deuce HBO 20 Empire Fox

