‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘The Good Doctor’: Audiences Fall Hard For TV’s New Savants — Ratings Watch

There’s a bit of a similarity in the lead characters on CBS’ “Young Sheldon” and ABC’s “The Good Doctor”: They’re both highly intelligent but socially uncomfortable, and apparently on the spectrum. But here’s one more thing they have in common: Their shows are two of this fall’s earliest new hits.
“Young Sheldon” and “The Good Doctor” are the first new fall 2017 series to score full-season pickups, in light of their solid debut ratings. According to the just-released Live+3 ratings (which includes three days of DVR and VOD usage) for premiere week, “Young Sheldon” was the week’s top-rated new comedy, and “The Good Doctor” was the top-rated new drama.
As a matter of fact, “Young Sheldon” (21.5 million) and “The Good Doctor” (16.9 million) were bigger than Sunday Night Football. Here’s what else is incredible: Both shows premiered on the same Monday night, Sept. 25 — the very first night of the new season.
On Sept. 25, “Young Sheldon” averaged a 5.2 rating with adults 18-49 (L+3), holding on to most of its “The Big Bang Theory” lead-in (5.5).
In a week dominated by premieres, it was veteran series “Big Bang,” now in its 10th season, that led all viewers (22 million), while Sunday Night Football still led with adults 18-49 (5.8 rating). But close behind: The Season 2 premiere of NBC’s “This Is Us” averaged a 5.7 rating in adults 18-49 (L+3), adding 46% from its initial live rating.
The tale of “This Is Us” doesn’t end there. In “live plus seven day” Nielsens, the show jumps to 6.5 in 18-49, making it the top-rated entertainment telecast on broadcast television since the Academy Awards (9.5 in L+7 on Feb. 26) and NBC’s top rated fall premiere of an entertainment series since the Season 2 return of “Heroes” in 2007 (8.41).
As for the latest on-demand viewership chart from Xfinity, once again “The Good Doctor” and “Young Sheldon” led the way with new shows (well, if you don’t include “Will & Grace”).
Here are this week’s rankers:
Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Oct. 1, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
RATING
|
WATCHED
RATING
|
1
|
NFL Sunday Night Football NBC
|
5.8
|
5.8
|
2
|
This Is Us NBC
|
5.7
|
3.9
|
3
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|5.5
|
4.1
|
4
|
Young Sheldon CBS
|
5.2
|
3.8
|
5
|
NFL Monday Night Football ESPN
|
5.1
|
5.0
|
6
|
NFL Thursday Night Football CBS/NFL
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
7
|
Will & Grace NBC
|
4.6
|
3.0
|
8
|
The Good Doctor ABC
|
3.7
|
2.2
|
9
|
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
|
3.5
|
2.3
|
10
|
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
3.3
|
2.6
|
11
|
Empire Fox
Modern Family ABC
|
3.2
3.2
|
2.4
2.1
|
13
|
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
3.1
|
2.7
|
14
|
Kevin Can Wait CBS
|
2.9
|
2.3
|
15
|
Survivor CBS
Chicago Fire NBC
|
2.4
2.4
|
1.8
1.5
|
17
|
The Goldbergs ABC
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders NBC
|
2.3
2.3
|
1.8
1.6
|
19
|
Star Fox
American Housewife ABC
NCIS CBS
Seal Team CBS
Criminal Minds CBS
American Horror Story: Cult FX
|
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.2
2.2
|
1.8
1.6
1.6
1.5
1.3
1.1
|
25
|
Designated Survivor ABC
60 Minutes CBS
Law & Order SVU NBC
|
2.1
2.1
2.1
|
1.1
2.1
1.4
|Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Total viewers ranker, week ending Oct. 1, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
|
WATCHED
|
1
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
22.02
|
17.66
|
2
|
Young Sheldon CBS
|
21.50
|
17.22
|
3
|
This Is Us NBC
|17.79
|
12.94
|
4
|
The Good Doctor ABC
|
16.86
|
11.35
|
5
|
NFL Sunday Night Football NBC
|16.79
|
16.74
|
6
|
NCIS CBS
|
16.30
|
13.29
|
7
|
Will & Grace NBC
|
14.79
|
10.20
|
8
|
NFL Thursday Night Football CBS/NFL
|
14.73
|
14.62
|
9
|
Blue Bloods CBS
|
13.91
|
10.04
|
10
|
NFL Monday Night Football ESPN
|
13.79
|
13.70
|
11
|
Seal Team CBS
|
13.16
|
9.88
|
12
|
Bull CBS
|
12.99
|
10.06
|
13
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
12.79
|
12.46
|14
|
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
12.72
|
10.57
|
15
|
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
12.62
|
10.93
|
16
|
Kevin Can Wait CBS
|
12.03
|
10.26
|
17
|
NCIS: New Orleans CBS
|
11.72
|
8.78
|
18
|
Hawai’i Five-0 CBS
|
11.35
|
8.64
|
19
|
NCIS: Los Angeles CBS
|
11.31
|
8.95
|
20
|
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
|
11.15
|
8.08
|
21
|
Chicago Fire NBC
|
10.67
|
7.19
|
22
|
Survivor CBS
|
10.31
|
8.34
|
23
|
Criminal Minds CBS
|
10.25
|
7.00
|
24
|
Wisdom of the Crowd CBS
|
10.15
|
8.83
|
25
|
Dancing with the Stars ABC
|
10.09
|
8.67
|Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:
Top 20 TV Series, Sept. 25-Oct. 2, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW
|
NETWORK
|
1
|
Game of Thrones
|
HBO
|
2
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
3
|
Will & Grace
|NBC
|
4
|
The Vietnam War
|
PBS
|
5
|
Outlander
|Starz
|
6
|
Rick and Morty
|
Adult Swim
|
7
|
The Good Doctor
|ABC
|
8
|
American Horror Story: Cult
|
FX
|
9
|
The Big Bang Theory
|
CBS
|
10
|
Ballers
|
HBO
|
11
|
Young Sheldon
|
CBS
|
12
|
Ray Donovan
|
Showtime
|
13
|
Grey’s Anatomy
|
ABC
|
14
|
Teen Mom 2
|
MTV
|
15
|
Dancing with the Stars
|
ABC
|
16
|
The Orville
|
Fox
|
17
|The Sinner
|
USA
|
18
|
The Simpsons
|
Fox/FXX
|
19
|
The Deuce
|
HBO
|
20
|
Empire
|
Fox
