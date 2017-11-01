2017 IDA Documentary Awards Best Feature and Shorts Nominees Announced

Exclusive: The 33rd edition of the annual ceremony will take place Saturday, December 9 at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

The International Documentary Association has announced their Best Feature and Best Short nominees, as well as the recipients of Creative Recognition awards, for the 2017 IDA Documentary Awards. In the competition categories, the nominees for Best Feature include “City of Ghosts,” “Dina,” “Faces Places,””LA 92,” and “Strong Island,” while the Best Short section includes nods for “Edith+Eddie,” “The Fight,” “Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” “Long Shot,” “Mr. Connolly Has ALS,” and “The Rabbit Hunt.”

“The diverse array of films nominated this year underscore the vibrancy and elasticity of documentary form,” said Simon Kilmurry, IDA’s Executive Director in an official statement. “These films address the most urgent contemporary global matters — and the most intimate emotional territory. All of them demonstrate the courage and ingenuity of nonfiction media makers.”

The winners for Best Feature and Best Short are decided by IDA members. All other nominees were announced on October 16 (and you can see that full list right here).

The 33rd edition of the annual ceremony will take place Saturday, December 9 at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Feature Nominees

“City of Ghosts,” Director/Producer: Matthew Heineman, Amazon Studios

“Dina,” Directors/Producers: Antonio Santini and Dan Sickles, The Orchard

“Faces Places,” Directors: Agnès Varda and JR, Cohen Media Group

“LA 92,” Directors: Dan Lindsay & TJ Martin, Producers: Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn, Tim Pastore, Matt Renner and Sarah Gibson, National Geographic

“Strong Island,” Director/Producer: Yance Ford, Producer Joslyn Barnes, Netflix

Best Short Nominees

“Edith+Eddie,” Director: Laura Checkoway, Producer: Thomas Lee Wright, Kartemquin Films

“The Fight,” Directors/Producers: Violeta Ayala and Dan Fallshaw, The Guardian

“Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405,” Director/Producer: Frank Stiefel

“Long Shot,” Director: Jacob LaMendola, Producers: Jacob LaMendola, Mary Beth Minthorn, Milos S. Silber and Todd Wiseman Jr., Netflix

“Mr. Connolly Has ALS,” Director/Producer: Dan Habib, Impact Media Partners

“The Rabbit Hunt,” Director: Patrick Bresnan, Producer: Ivete Lucas, Topic Studios

Creative Recognition Award Winners

Best Cinematography

“Machines,” Cinematography by: Rodrigo Trejo Villanueva, Kino Lorber

Best Editing

“Dawson City: Frozen Time,” Edited by: Bill Morrison, Kino Lorber

Best Music

“Brimstone and Glory,” Original Score by: Dan Romer and Benh Zeitlin, Oscilloscope Laboratories

Best Writing

“Donkeyote,” Written by: Chico Pereira, Manuel Pereira and Gabriel Molera, Scottish Documentary Institute

