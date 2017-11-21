2018 Independent Spirit Award Nominations: ‘Get Out’ and ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Dominate

The nominations for the 33rd Independent Spirit Awards are in, and “Get Out,” “Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird,” “Good Time,” and more have dominated this year’s slate.
Read More: 2018 Oscar Predictions
Over the last several years, the Indie Spirits have become both a champion of underdog indies (see Molly Shannon winning Best Supporting Female last year for “Other People”) and a key indicator in which films and performances could end up with the Oscar (Casey Affleck and “Moonlight” for Best Picture last year). John Mulaney and Nick Kroll will return to host the 33rd Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, March 3.
The full nominations list is below.
Best Feature
“Call Me by Your Name”
“The Florida Project”
“Get Out”
“Lady Bird”
“The Rider”
Best Director
Jonas Carpignano, “A Ciambra”
Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me by Your Name”
Jordan Peele, “Get Out”
Sean Baker, “The Florida Project”
Benny and Josh Safdie, “Good Time”
Chloé Zhao, “The Rider”
Best First Feature:
“Columbus”
“Ingrid Goes West”
“Menashe”
“Oh Lucy”
“Patti Cake$”
Best Female Lead
Salma Hayek, “Beatriz at Dinner”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Shinobu Terajima, “Oh Lucy”
Regina Williams, “Life and Nothing More”
Best Male Lead
Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
Harris Dickinson, “Beach Rats”
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Robert Pattinson, “Good Time”
Best Supporting Female:
Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
Lois Smith, “Marjorie Prime”
Taliah Lennice Webster, “Good Time”
Photo by Nicole Rivelli
Best Supporting Male
Nnamdi Asomugha, “Crown Heights”
Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”
Barry Keoghan, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Bennie Safdie, “Good Time”
Best Screenplay
“Lady Bird”
“The Lovers”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
“Get Out”
“Beatriz at Dinner”
Best First Screenplay
“Donald Cried”
“The Big Sick”
“Women Who Kill”
“Columbus”
“Ingrid Goes West”
Best Cinematography
“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”
“Columbus”
“Beach Rats”
“Call Me by Your Name”
“The Rider”
Best Editing
“Good Time”
“Call Me by Your Name”
“The Rider”
“Get Out”
“I, Tonya”
John Cassavetes Award
“A Ghost Story”
“Dayveon”
“Life and Nothing More”
“Most Beautiful Island”
“The Transfiguration”
Robert Altman Award
“Mudbound”
Best Documentary
“The Departure”
“Faces Places”
“Last Men in Aleppo”
“Motherland”
“Quest”
Best International Film
“A Fantastic Woman”
“BPM”
“Lady Macbeth”
“I Am Not a Witch”
“Loveless”
Piaget Producers Award
Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim
Ben LeClair
Summer Shelton
Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award
Amman Abassi, “Dayveon”
Justin Chon, “Gook”
Truer Than Fiction Award
Shevaun Mizrahi, “Distant Constellation”
Jonathan Olshefski, “Quest”
Jeff Unay, “Cage Figher”
Annual Bonnie Award
So Young Kim
Chloe Zhao
Lynn Shelton
SaveSave