2018 Independent Spirit Award Nominations: ‘Get Out’ and ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Dominate

The best indies of the year will go head to head on March 3 in a ceremony hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney.

The nominations for the 33rd Independent Spirit Awards are in, and “Get Out,” “Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird,” “Good Time,” and more have dominated this year’s slate.

Over the last several years, the Indie Spirits have become both a champion of underdog indies (see Molly Shannon winning Best Supporting Female last year for “Other People”) and a key indicator in which films and performances could end up with the Oscar (Casey Affleck and “Moonlight” for Best Picture last year). John Mulaney and Nick Kroll will return to host the 33rd Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, March 3.

The full nominations list is below.

Best Feature

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Rider”

Best Director

Jonas Carpignano, “A Ciambra”

Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me by Your Name”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Sean Baker, “The Florida Project”

Benny and Josh Safdie, “Good Time”

Chloé Zhao, “The Rider”

Best First Feature:

“Columbus”

“Ingrid Goes West”

“Menashe”

“Oh Lucy”

“Patti Cake$”

Best Female Lead

Salma Hayek, “Beatriz at Dinner”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Shinobu Terajima, “Oh Lucy”

Regina Williams, “Life and Nothing More”

Best Male Lead

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Harris Dickinson, “Beach Rats”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Robert Pattinson, “Good Time”

Best Supporting Female:

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Lois Smith, “Marjorie Prime”

Taliah Lennice Webster, “Good Time”

Best Supporting Male

Nnamdi Asomugha, “Crown Heights”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Barry Keoghan, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Bennie Safdie, “Good Time”

Best Screenplay

“Lady Bird”

“The Lovers”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“Get Out”

“Beatriz at Dinner”

Best First Screenplay

“Donald Cried”

“The Big Sick”

“Women Who Kill”

“Columbus”

“Ingrid Goes West”

Best Cinematography

“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”

“Columbus”

“Beach Rats”

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Rider”

Best Editing

“Good Time”

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Rider”

“Get Out”

“I, Tonya”

John Cassavetes Award

“A Ghost Story”

“Dayveon”

“Life and Nothing More”

“Most Beautiful Island”

“The Transfiguration”

Robert Altman Award

“Mudbound”

Best Documentary

“The Departure”

“Faces Places”

“Last Men in Aleppo”

“Motherland”

“Quest”

Best International Film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“BPM”

“Lady Macbeth”

“I Am Not a Witch”

“Loveless”

Piaget Producers Award

Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

Summer Shelton

Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award

Amman Abassi, “Dayveon”

Justin Chon, “Gook”

Truer Than Fiction Award

Shevaun Mizrahi, “Distant Constellation”

Jonathan Olshefski, “Quest”

Jeff Unay, “Cage Figher”

Annual Bonnie Award

So Young Kim

Chloe Zhao

Lynn Shelton

