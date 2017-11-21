Watch the 2018 Film Independent Spirits Awards Nominations Live, Hosted by Tessa Thompson and Lily Collins

After last year's banner year, which lauded Oscar hits like "Moonlight" and "O.J.: Made in America," what will the Indie Spirits recognize now?

Awards season is seemingly already at a full sprint, hence this morning’s very exciting — and very live — announcement of the 2018 Film Independent Spirits Awards nominations, hosted by Tessa Thompson and Lily Collins. The live event will kick off at 1:00PM ET / 10:00AM PT, live from The Jeremy in West Hollywood.

Nominations will be announced for categories including Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Male Lead, and Best Female Lead, along with supporting nods and technical categories like Best Editing and Best Cinematography. The Indie Spirits also honor Best First Feature and Best International Film, and offer a number of speciality awards, including the Robert Altman Award, the John Cassavetes Award, and the Someone to Watch Award.

Last year’s ceremony saw lots of love doled out for filmmaker Barry Jenkins and the cast and crew of his “Moonlight,” along with “The Witch” and “O.J.: Made in America.” Both “Moonlight” and “O.J.: Made in America” went on to win Oscars the next evening. Someone to watch indeed!

Watch the full nominations ceremony live below (we will embed the video as soon as it goes live) or over on Film Independent’s Facebook page.

The 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards will be broadcast exclusively on IFC Saturday, March 3 at 5:00PM ET / 2:00PM PT. This year’s ceremony will be again hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.