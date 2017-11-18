2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Cinematography

Veterans are vying against newcomers this year, including a potential first woman nominee in this category.

This could be the landmark year that Roger Deakins finally — after 13 nominations — lands a win for his stunning collaboration with Denis Villeneuve on “Blade Runner.” Other hopefuls include four-time nominee Bruno Delbonnel for “Darkest Hour,” two-timer Ed Lachman for his exquisite black-and-white 20s and color 70s visuals for Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck,” and two-time winner Janusz Kaminski for Steven Spielberg’s 70s Watergate drama “The Post.”

Vying for their first nods are Danish Dan Laustsen for Guillermo del Toro’s lush ’60s romantic fantasy-thriller, “The Shape of Water,” Swiss Hoyt Van Hoytema (BAFTA-nominated for “Interstellar” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”) for his 65 mm photography on Christopher Nolan’s World War II

epic “Dunkirk,” and Rachel Morrison, who could become the first woman to break into the ranks of nominated directors of photography for Dee Rees’ southern epic “Mudbound.”

Melinda Sue Gordon

Frontrunners:

Roger Deakins (“Blade Runner 2049”)

Ed Lachman (“Wonderstruck”)

Dan Laustsen (“The Shape of Water”)

Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound”)

Hoyte Van Hoytema (“Dunkirk”)

Contenders:

Bruno Delbonnel (“Darkest Hour”)

Janusz Kaminski (“The Post”)

Philippe LeSourd (“The Beguiled”)

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (“Call Me By Your Name”)

Long Shots:

Charlotte Bruus Christensen (“Molly’s Game” )

Matthew Jensen (“Wonder Woman”)

Toby Oliver (“Get Out”)

Vittorio Storaro (“Wonder Wheel”)

Haris Zambarkloukos (“Murder on the Orient Express”)