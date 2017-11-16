2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Costume Design

Period dramas tend to dominate this category: Disney's extravagant live-action blockbuster "Beauty and the Beast" is a frontrunner.

As usual, period dramas are the dominant genre when it comes to Best Costume Design. Jacqueline Durran is competing with herself with the extravagant Disney live-action blockbuster “Beauty and the Beast” as well as World War II drama “Darkest Hour,” which features elaborate costumes to add weight to Gary Oldman as Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Also needing some padding was Dame Judi Dench as the aging monarch in “Victoria & Abdul.” Kenneth Branagh’s new take on “Murder on the Orient Express,” featuring himself as mustache-twirling detective Hercule Poirot as well as a slimmer Dench, features a colorful assortment of characters on the mythic train from Istanbul.

Two rural southern war-time dramas are competing this year: Michael Boyd took on the period costumes for Dee Rees’ “Mudbound,” set during World War II, while Sofia Coppola’s Civil War melodrama “The Beguiled” is another strong entry from Stacey Battat.

Photo Courtesy of MACRO

Frontrunners

Michael Boyd (“Mudbound”)

Consolata Boyle (“Victoria and Abdul”)

Alexandra Byrne (“Murder on the Orient Express”)

Jacqueline Durran (“Beauty and the Beast”)

Jacqueline Durran (“Darkest Hour”)

Ben Rothstein / Focus Features

Contenders

Stacey Battat (“The Beguiled”)

Mark Bridges (“Phantom Thread”)

Jeffrey Kurland (“Dunkirk”)

Sandy Powell (“Wonderstruck”)

Luis Sequeira (“The Shape of Water”)

Long Shots

Renee April (“Blade Runner 2049”)

Lindy Hemming (“Wonder Woman”)

Ellen Mirojnick (“The Greatest Showman”)