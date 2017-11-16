2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Editing

The Editing nominations are often a strong indicator of Best Picture contenders. This year’s Oscar frontrunners include “Dunkirk” and “Darkest Hour,” two sides of the World War II battle between England and Germany, as well as Guillermo del Toro’s sumptuous romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water.” It remains to be seen how the late-year openings, from “The Post” and “Phantom Thread” to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” fare with critics and audiences.
Frontrunners:
Valerio Bonelli (“Darkest Hour”)
Walter Fasano (“Call Me By Your Name”)
Jon Gregory (“Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri”)
Lee Smith (“Dunkirk”)
Sidney Wolinsky (“The Shape of Water”)
Contenders:
Michael Kahn (“The Post”)
Mako Kamitsuna (“Mudbound”)
Paul Machliss (“Baby Driver”)
Gregory Plotkin (“Get Out”)
Dylan Tichenor (“Phantom Thread”)
Long Shots:
Affonso Gonçalves (“Wonderstruck”)
Robert Nassau (“The Big Sick” )
Joe Walker (“Blade Runner 2049”)