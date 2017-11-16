You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Production Design

Sci-fi epic "Blade Runner 2049" leads a competitive field this year.

"Blade Runner 2049"

“Blade Runner 2049”

Warner Bros.

While “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Shape of Water” are mighty competitors for the Best Production Design Oscar, Dennis Gassner’s mind-blowing collaboration with director Denis Villeneuve and cinematographer Roger Deakins on “Blade Runner 2049” will be the one to beat this year. 

 Frontrunners:

 Sarah Greenwood (“Beauty and the Beast”)

Dennis Gassner (“Blade Runner 2049”)

Sarah Greenwood (“Darkest Hour”)

Nathan Crowley (“Dunkirk”)

Paul D. Austerberry (“The Shape of Water”)

“The Shape of Water”

Contenders:

Rick Carter (“The Post”)

Jim Clay (“Murder on the Orient Express”)

Nathan Crowley (“The Greatest Showman”)

Mark Friedberg (“Wonderstruck”)

Rick Heinrichs (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”)

Kenneth Branagh stars in Twentieth Century Fox’s “Murder on the Orient Express.”

“Murder on the Orient Express”

Photo Credit: Nicola Dove

Long Shots:

David J. Bomba (“Mudbound”)

Stefania Cella (“Downsizing”)

Santo Loquasto (“Wonder Wheel”)

