2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Production Design

While “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Shape of Water” are mighty competitors for the Best Production Design Oscar, Dennis Gassner’s mind-blowing collaboration with director Denis Villeneuve and cinematographer Roger Deakins on “Blade Runner 2049” will be the one to beat this year.
Frontrunners:
Sarah Greenwood (“Beauty and the Beast”)
Dennis Gassner (“Blade Runner 2049”)
Sarah Greenwood (“Darkest Hour”)
Nathan Crowley (“Dunkirk”)
Paul D. Austerberry (“The Shape of Water”)
Contenders:
Rick Carter (“The Post”)
Jim Clay (“Murder on the Orient Express”)
Nathan Crowley (“The Greatest Showman”)
Mark Friedberg (“Wonderstruck”)
Rick Heinrichs (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”)
Photo Credit: Nicola Dove
Long Shots:
David J. Bomba (“Mudbound”)
Stefania Cella (“Downsizing”)
Santo Loquasto (“Wonder Wheel”)