2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Sound Editing

Sound is key to Caesar tracking in snow, Amazon warriors in battle, Spitfire dogfights above Dunkirk, Baby Driver in traffic, and K zooming over L.A.

The sound in “Dunkirk” is crucial for this almost-silent, radically structured action movie. And “War for the Planet of the Apes” is also relatively dialogue light–except when Woody Harrelson’s Kurtz-like Colonel and Andy Serkis as Caesar explode in a dramatic face-off. And each time Ryan Gosling’s K in “Blade Runner,” Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman or Ansel Elgort’s Baby Driver enters a new landscape, the sound design clues us into what’s going on.

Here are our current predictions in alphabetical order. No movie will be deemed a frontrunner until I see it.

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture

Frontrunners:

Will Files (“War for the Planet of the Apes”)

Richard King (“Dunkirk”)

Mark Mangini (“Blade Runner 2049”)

James Mather (“Wonder Woman”)

Julian Slater (“Baby Driver”)

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Contenders:

Craig Berkey (“Darkest Hour”)

Richard Hymns (“The Post”)

Eric A. Norris, Steven Ticknor (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”)

Warren Shaw (“Beauty and the Beast”)

Donald Sylvester (“Logan”)

Matthew Wood (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”)

Long Shots:

John Flores, Eliza Paley, Daniel Ward (“Wonderstuck”)

Mildred Iatrou, Ai-Ling Lee (“Battle of the Sexes”)

Shannon Mills (“Thor: Ragnarok”)

Damian Volpe (“Mudbound”)