2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Sound Editing

Sound is key to Caesar tracking in snow, Amazon warriors in battle, Spitfire dogfights above Dunkirk, Baby Driver in traffic, and K zooming over L.A.

Jack Lowden, “Dunkirk”

The sound in “Dunkirk” is crucial for this almost-silent, radically structured action movie. And “War for the Planet of the Apes” is also relatively dialogue light–except when Woody Harrelson’s Kurtz-like Colonel and Andy Serkis as Caesar explode in a dramatic face-off. And each time Ryan Gosling’s K in “Blade Runner,” Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman or Ansel Elgort’s Baby Driver enters a new landscape, the sound design clues us into what’s going on.

Here are our current predictions in alphabetical order. No movie will be deemed a frontrunner until I see it.

“Blade Runner 2049”

Frontrunners:
Will Files (“War for the Planet of the Apes”)
Richard King (“Dunkirk”)
Mark Mangini (“Blade Runner 2049”)
James Mather (“Wonder Woman”)
Julian Slater (“Baby Driver”)

No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover UsageMandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (8560200c)War for Planet of the ApesWar for Planet of the Apes - 2017

“War for Planet of the Apes”

Contenders:
Craig Berkey (“Darkest Hour”)
Richard Hymns (“The Post”)
Eric A. Norris, Steven Ticknor (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”)
Warren Shaw (“Beauty and the Beast”)
Donald Sylvester (“Logan”)
Matthew Wood (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”)

Long Shots:
John Flores, Eliza Paley, Daniel Ward (“Wonderstuck”)
Mildred Iatrou, Ai-Ling Lee (“Battle of the Sexes”)
Shannon Mills (“Thor: Ragnarok”)
Damian Volpe (“Mudbound”)

