2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Sound Editing

The sound in “Dunkirk” is crucial for this almost-silent, radically structured action movie. And “War for the Planet of the Apes” is also relatively dialogue light–except when Woody Harrelson’s Kurtz-like Colonel and Andy Serkis as Caesar explode in a dramatic face-off. And each time Ryan Gosling’s K in “Blade Runner,” Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman or Ansel Elgort’s Baby Driver enters a new landscape, the sound design clues us into what’s going on.
Here are our current predictions in alphabetical order. No movie will be deemed a frontrunner until I see it.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture
Frontrunners:
Will Files (“War for the Planet of the Apes”)
Richard King (“Dunkirk”)
Mark Mangini (“Blade Runner 2049”)
James Mather (“Wonder Woman”)
Julian Slater (“Baby Driver”)
Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock
Contenders:
Craig Berkey (“Darkest Hour”)
Richard Hymns (“The Post”)
Eric A. Norris, Steven Ticknor (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”)
Warren Shaw (“Beauty and the Beast”)
Donald Sylvester (“Logan”)
Matthew Wood (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”)
Long Shots:
John Flores, Eliza Paley, Daniel Ward (“Wonderstuck”)
Mildred Iatrou, Ai-Ling Lee (“Battle of the Sexes”)
Shannon Mills (“Thor: Ragnarok”)
Damian Volpe (“Mudbound”)