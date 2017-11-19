2018 Oscar Predictions: Best Sound Mixing

Edgar Wright's musically-driven "Baby Driver" could creep up on the big-scale usual suspects.

The Sound branch of the Academy often favors music-driven movies when it comes to the Mixing Oscar nominations, so Edgar Wright’s propulsive “Baby Driver” has a shot here, along with the elaborately layered sound mixes on “War for the Planet of the Apes,” “Wonder Woman,” “Dunkirk” and “Blade Runner 2049.”

Frontrunners:

Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mac Ruth (“Blade Runner 2049”)

Chris Burdon, Gilbert Lake, Chris Munro (“Wonder Woman”)

Tim Cavagin, Julian Slater, Mary H. Ellis, James Peterson (“Baby Driver”)

Will Files, Douglas Murray, Andy Nelson, Chris Duesterdiek (“War for the Planet of the Apes”)

Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo, Mark Weingarten (“Dunkirk”)

Contenders:

Craig Berkey, John Casali (“Darkest Hour”)

David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Paul Ledford (“Logan”)

Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, John Casali (“Beauty and the Beast”)

Kevin O’Connell, Tony Lamberti, Felipe Borrero (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”)

David Parker, Michael Semanick, Tim White (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”)

Gary Rydstrom (“The Post”)

Long Shots:

Ron Bartlett, Lisa Pinero (“Battle of the Sexes”)

Lora Hirschberg, Juan Peralta (“Thor: Ragnarok”)

Drew Kunin (“Wonderstruck”)

Robert Fernandez, Damian Volpe, Pud Cusack (“Mudbound”)