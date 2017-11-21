21st Century Fox Pursuing Sale of ‘Most of the Company’ to Walt Disney — Report

A new report out of CNBC hints at some major changes in the world of blockbuster cinema and the remaining big gun studios, as the outlet reports that 21st Century Fox “has been holding talks to sell most of the company” to the Walt Disney Company, “leaving behind a media company tightly focused on news and sports, according to people familiar with the situation.” CNBC notes that “the talks have taken place over the last few weeks and there is no certainty they will lead to a deal.”

Interestingly enough, CNBC also reports that “the two sides are not currently talking at this very moment, but given the on again, off again nature of the talks, they could be revisited.”

According to CNBC’s sources, should a deal be made, Disney would not purchase all of 21st Century Fox, which currently includes the Fox Entertainment Group (which owns both the Fox film studio and Fox television network), plus the pan-Asian pay channel operator Star TV. Per sources, Disney would not buy the television network, any sports programming assets, or the Fox News and Business channels. CNBC also notes that Disney would also not purchase Fox’s local broadcasting affiliates.

Instead, the interest seems to be most focused on Fox’s original production assets: movie studio, TV production, and various international assets (CNBC adds that they would buy some of the channels, including FX and National Geographic).