‘A Quiet Place’ First Trailer: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are Terrorized By the Supernatural

Krasinski also directs this supernatural horror film that is almost entirely a silent movie.

Movies starring married couples don’t have the greatest track record with critics (here’s looking at you “By the Sea”), but if any husband and wife can buck the trend it’s got to be John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. “A Quiet Place” is a new supernatural horror film starring the duo opposite Noah Jupe and “Wonderstruck” breakout Millicent Simmonds. The four play a family plagued by supernatural terrors.

“A Quiet Place” marks Krasinski’s third feature directorial effort following “Brief Interviews with Hideous Men” and “The Hollars.” The horror film is produced by Michael Bay and will be released in theaters by Paramount on April 6, 2018. The studio has kept all plot details under wraps, making the first trailer below the first time any story elements and footage are being revealed.

Watch the first trailer for “A Quiet Place” below.