‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Official Trailer: Ava DuVernay’s Family Blockbuster Bends Time and Space

DuVernay's adaptation of the beloved Madeleine L'Engle novel looks like a dazzling family adventure for the ages.

With “A Wrinkle in Time,” Ava DuVernay will become the first black woman to direct a live-action film with a budget of over $100 million. She’ll also hopefully deliver a family blockbuster for the ages. Anyone who has seen films like “Middle of Nowhere” and “Selma” know it’s more than likely.

“A Wrinkle in Time” is based on the beloved novel by Madeleine L’Engle. Newcomer Storm Reid stars as Meg Murry, who sets out on an adventure through time and space to locate her missing father. Chris Pine, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling co-star.

Disney will release “A Wrinkle in Time” in theaters and IMAX March 9. Watch the official trailer below.