Adam Venit on Leave From William Morris Endeavor as the Agency Looks Into Terry Crews’ Sexual Harassment Claims

Crews tweeted about his experiences last month without naming names.

Adam Venit is on leave from William Morris Endeavor while the agency looks into a sexual-harassment allegation made by Terry Crews. In the initial wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Crews opened up on Twitter about having been groped by a “high level Hollywood executive” at a function last year; though the actor didn’t name names, a Variety report suggests that Venit may have been involved.

Read More:Terry Crews Reveals He Was Groped By Hollywood Executive in 2016

Venit serves as the head of WME’s motion-picture group, which represents such high-profile clients as Emma Stone, Brett Ratner, Adam Sandler, Casey Affleck, Eddie Murphy, Damien Chazelle, and Mahershala Ali, among others.

“Jumping back I said What are you doing?!” Crews tweeted about the alleged incident. “My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.” He continued, “I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No).” Crews is among WME’s clients.