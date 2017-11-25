Al Franken Apologizes (Again) After Being Accused of Groping (Again): ‘I Feel Terribly’

Two more women have come forward with similar stories.

Al Franken has apologized after being accused of inappropriate touching by two more women, saying that he feels “terribly” about the situation. The comedian-turned-senator has now been accused of groping a total of four women, leaving his political future uncertain; Franken himself has called for an ethics investigation into his behavior.

His latest accusers, both of whom have chosen to remain anonymous, allege in a Huffington Post report that he touched them during photo ops at political functions. “I shook his hand, and he put his arm around my waist and held it there,” one of them said. “Then he moved it lower and cupped my butt.” She also claims he suggested they go to the bathroom together, which Franken has denied.

Read More:Senator Al Franken Accused of Groping a Woman While in Office

“Some women have found my greetings or embraces for a hug or photo inappropriate, and I respect their feelings about that,” Franken said in a statement.

“I’ve thought a lot in recent days about how that could happen, and recognize that I need to be much more careful and sensitive in these situations. I feel terribly that I’ve made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry, and I want to make sure that never happens again. And let me say again to Minnesotans that I’m sorry for putting them through this and I’m committed to regaining their trust.”